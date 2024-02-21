Following UFC 298, the UFC will get back to action this weekend for the promotion's second pay-per-view event of the year on Feb. 24 in Mexico City.

UFC Mexico, which will be headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, will take place this Saturday at Arena CDMX. It will be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass.

The outcome of Moreno vs. Royval 2 is likely to determine the next title challenger at flyweight. If Moreno is successful, as he was in their first fight, he may get a shot at reclaiming the strap he previously held from reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

In the co-main event, we will see another rematch play out - this time at featherweight. Yair Rodriguez will welcome Brian Ortega back to the octagon after the latter suffered an injury in their first fight. Rodriguez was given the TKO victory on the night and Ortega hasn't competed since.

Raul Rosas Jr. will also be competing at UFC Mexico and will be looking to put together a win-streak following his win over Terrence Mitchell, as he is set to take on Ricky Turcios.

The card will also feature a number of Mexican fighters and aim to put a spotlight on talent from the country.

Check out the full UFC Mexico card here:

UFC shares clip of all Mexican fighters competing at UFC Mexico

Mexico has certainly seen a surge in its MMA scene. In the recent past, a number of Mexican fighters have climbed to the top of their divisions and even claimed championships.

The UFC appears to be all-in on Mexico, and have held events in the country on numerous occasions. Ahead of the UFC Mexico card, scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024, the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion took to social media to share a clip of all the Mexican fighters competing on the card meeting each other.

In the clip, even fighters who are set to face each other can be seen being cordial with each other. Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, who will face off in a rematch, can be seen shaking hands and showing respect to each other.

Check out the clip here:

