Is there a UFC fight this weekend (Jan. 13, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

The UFC will kick 2024 off with a Fight Night card on Jan. 13, 2024. After a nearly month-long hiatus, the premier mixed martial arts promotion is all set to return to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2.

The main event will see Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev face off once again. Their first bout at UFC 294 ended in a controversial doctor's stoppage after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee. The fight was ruled a no contest and the two light heavyweights will now run it back.

The co-main features an exciting flyweight clash with significant title implications, as Manel Kape is set to take on Matheus Nicolau. Nicolau currently holds the No. 5 spot in the flyweight rankings, with Kape just behind him at No. 6.

With a win, either man could find themselves within touching distance of a title shot, or at the very least a number one contender's fight.

Fan favorite Jim Miller is also set to compete at the event. The UFC legend is set to face Gabriel Benitez in what will be his 55th professional fight. Despite his age and previous remarks about retiring at UFC 300, Miller still continues to be excited about fighting and doesn't plan on hanging his gloves up anytime soon.

Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista and Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira are the other two bouts set for the main card, with Hawes and Ferreira set to kick off proceedings.

Ankalaev vs. Walker 1 - What happened at UFC 294?

In a hotly anticipated contested, Magomed Ankalaev took on Johnny Walker at UFC 294. It was an exciting bout for as long as it lasted, and Ankalaev appeared to hurt Walker on a few occasions.

The Russian eventually got the fight to the mat. Unfortunately, he landed an illegal knee on Walker, which prompted the referee to call a time-out. When the doctor entered the cage and examined Walker, he was unhappy with Walker's responses and signaled the referee to stop the contest.

There appears to have been some miscommunication between Walker and the doctor, as Walker appeared to be fine and wanted to continue fighting. As a result, the fight was rebooked and will now take place on Jan. 13, 2024.