Is UFC fighter Ryan Benoit related to former WWE wrestler Chris Benoit?

UFC flyweight Ryan Benoit only has a common surname with Chris Benoit. He is not related to the deceased WWE wrestler in any way. Contrary to Chris Benoit's Canadian origin, Ryan Benoit was born and raised in the USA.

Although Chris Benoit's name is no longer mentioned in the WWE due to the horrific details of the crime committed by him, he remains one of the most famous wrestlers from the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE.

Former WWE wrestler Chris Benoit was one of the biggest pro-wrestling stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His rivalries with The Rock, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho are some of the most memorable parts of his wrestling career.

Benoit's legacy was severely hurt after details of his death in 2007 emerged. Benoit infamously committed the double murder of his wife and son before hanging himself. He is survived by two children from his first marriage.

His eldest son David has expressed his desire to compete as 'Chris Benoit Jr.' on the pro-wrestling circuit.

Ryan Benoit is set to fight at UFC Vegas 26

Ryan Benoit (10-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC) made his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 Finale in November 2013. Benoit has been relatively less active in the UFC as he has competed only eight times in the organization during his seven-year tenure, averaging less than one fight per year.

Ryan Benoit has competed against well-known fighters in the lower weight classes, including Tim Elliott, Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno. Benoit's last fight was a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Tim Elliott in July 2020. The loss was the first consecutive defeat of Benoit's fighting career that extended his losing skid to two.

Benoit is scheduled to return to competition against Tajik Mixed Martial Artist Zarrukh Adashev (3-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 26 on May 8, 2021.

Adashev last competed at UFC Fight Island 8 against Su Mudaerji in January 2021. He is yet to score a win inside the UFC octagon. Securing a win at UFC Vegas 26 is crucial for both fighters to stop their respective losing skids.