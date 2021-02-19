Is UFC legend Jon 'Bones' Jones in the latest Mortal Kombat movie?

Despite the resemblance he bears to a cast member from the forthcoming 'Mortal Kombat' adaptation, former UFC champion Jon Jones is not a part of the movie.

The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat film dropped on Thursday. In the very first scene, famous MK character Jackson 'Jax' Briggs can be seen battling with a 'wanted fugitive' - Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Fans were quick to point out that the actor who played 'Jax' looked similar to UFC fighter Jon Jones.

However, Mehcad Brooks (known for playing Matthew Applewhite in Desperate Housewives) is the actor playing Super Soldier Jax Briggs in the upcoming Mortal Kombat release. Fitted with special cybernetic bionic metal arms, Briggs can be seen donning a mustache look which is quite similar to Jon Jones.

Mortal Kombat is slated to be released on April 16th and will be streamed exclusively on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max. The movie revolves around Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), a martial arts fighter who is being hunted down by Sub-Zero (played by renowned martial artist Joe Taslim).

The movie is based on the blockbuster Mortal Kombat video game franchise and marks the directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid.

Who are the MMA fighters that have ventured into acting?

Although Jon Jones has not appeared on the big screen, many other famous MMA fighters have made their Hollywood debuts and some are even thriving in their new careers.

Out of all the fighters who have appeared in movies, former Strikeforce featherweight Gina Carano has had the most success in her acting career. Carano has featured in over 11 movies thus far, including the likes of Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture made an appearance in the famous action thriller 'The Expendables'. Couture has played the role of Toll Road in the three installments of the franchise.

In the MCU, former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre traded blows with Chris Evans' character in Captain America: Winter Soldier. In a minute-and-a-half-long action sequence, GSP showcased his martial arts expertise and delivered a fine performance on the big screen.

Forrest Griffin, Chuck Liddell, Andrei Arlovski, Bas Rutten, Tito Ortiz, Josh Barnett, and Roy Nelson are some other honorable mentions who have tried their hand at acting.