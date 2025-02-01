  • home icon
Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro: Live round-by-round updates

Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
pitbull
Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz (left) vs. Angel Fierro (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro round-by-round updates are here. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light welterweight or super lightweight clash. The event begins at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

However, the matchup between Cruz and Fierro is estimated to take place at roughly 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T. The All-Mexican matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds and is, in some ways, expected to be a showcase for 'Pitbull,' who is 26-3-1 and a far more accomplished boxer than the 23-2-2 Fierro.

Cruz is a former world champion, having previously captured the WBA super lightweight title from fellow power-puncher Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in a stunning TKO win. By comparison, Fierro, who is himself a heavy-handed boxer, has never touched a world title in 27 fights, winning only secondary belts.

Moreover, Cruz has experience against the best of the best, having once faced the great Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Not only did he withstand his power, he forced a reasonably competitive fight from a man who has annihilated virtually everyone who has stood before him.

Therein lies the difference. Cruz is expected to beat Fierro, despite coming off a loss to José Valenzuela. His chin is unbreakable, and his power is fearsome. Fierro will not be able to do what Davis couldn't and knock Cruz out. This is reflected by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cruz is an overwhelming -900 favorite, while Fierro is a +550 underdog.

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

