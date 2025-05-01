Isi Fitikefu embraces underdog role for Zebaztian Kadestam war at ONE Fight Night 31: "That's good for me"

Australian-Tongan MMA contender Isi Fitikefu thinks fans underestimate his chances in his upcoming fight against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.

Fitikefu, though, doesn't mind this underdog role that they are tagging him because he still believes that he has the tools to get his hands raised against Kadestam.

Isi Fitikefu told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"I know a lot of people are looking down on me, but that's good for me. Better for me. I've always had that kind of mentality, underdog mentality. But man, really, I'm not right now."

Check out Isi Fitikefu's interview below:

'Doxz' will have all the confidence in the world heading into the match because of his current two-fight win streak from his victories against Valmir Da Silva in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 and Hiroyuki Testsuka in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver. He now aims to extend this streak to three and potentially move closer toward a shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Isi Fitikefu reveals his love for coaching outside of being a professional MMA fighter

The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange-affiliated athlete revealed his passion for coaching and how his kids keep him busy outside the circle whenever he is not competing.

According to the 32-year-old athlete, he sees himself more as a tactician than a fighter.

Fitikefu shared this during his recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, where he stated:

"My family's been keeping me busy. My kids. Being a coach - besides being a fighter, I'm a coach. I probably coach more than I fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

