Isi Fitikefu excited to have Robert Whittaker in his corner for ONE Fight Night 31: “It's good to have him”

Isi Fitikefu will have a former UFC Middleweight champion as his cornerman at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video this Friday.

As 'Doxz' gears up for his pivotal three-round welterweight MMA showdown with former champion Zebaztian Kadestam, his fellow Australian MMA superstar Robert Whittaker will be by his side, cheering him on.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post before the biggest match of his career, Fitikefu shared how delighted he is to have 'Bobby Knuckles' give him guidance and support come fight time:

"Yeah, this is the first time he’s coming out, and it's good to have him in my corner. It's good to have someone back from home who’s a teammate as well. So yeah, it's good."

It's truly a blessing for a rising star like Isi Fitikefu to be training alongside a distinguished and credentialed star like Robert Whittaker. Given the amount of talent he surrounds himself with, it's not surprising that the 32-year-old has taken giant leaps in his career as of late.

Fitikefu racked off back-to-back impressive wins over Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka. A third straight victory against the former welterweight MMA kingpin may very well set him up for a title shot against the 185-pound world titleholder, Christian Lee.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 31 pre-event interviews:

Isi Fitikefu says Zebaztian Kadestam stands in his way of greatness

Isi Fitikefu acknowledges the dangers of trading heavy leather with a notorious KO merchant like Zebaztian Kadestam. Still, 'Doxz' will stop at nothing to achieve his dream of becoming a ONE world champion, and he's willing to go through 'The Bandit' to get it.

"I'm just looking to take people out, and he's in my way of that dream. I need to take him out. I need to win. I need to beat this guy. I want to dominate this guy," he said in the same interview.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, live in US primetime. This event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

