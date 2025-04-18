  • home icon
  • Isi Fitikefu reveals blueprint for ONE Fight Night 31 victory over Zebaztian Kadestam: “I gotta mix it up”

Isi Fitikefu reveals blueprint for ONE Fight Night 31 victory over Zebaztian Kadestam: “I gotta mix it up”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 18, 2025 22:31 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Isi Fitikefu believes he has the blueprint to beat former ONE world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video will see Fitikefu square off with Kadestam in hopes of extending his unbeaten streak and taking another big step toward a potential shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship—currently held by two-division titleholder Christian Lee.

Of course, getting a win over Kadestam will be much easier said than done. Thus far, the Swedish has knocked out opponents in every single one of his victories.

Speaking with ONE, Fitikefu offered some insight into his game plan at ONE Fight Night 31, believing that mixing it up and putting pressure on Kadestam will be the key to his success.

“I know in this sport I gotta mix it up, hit them hard, mix up the grappling, mix it up. Nonstop pressure. And I know he’s gonna come with his A-game.”
Isi Fitikefu plans on using all MMA skills to shut down Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam is, without a doubt, one of the most feared strikers in all of mixed martial arts. One only needs to look at his resume of impressive knockouts and 100% finish rate inside the Circle.

However, Isi Fitikefu believes he can shut down Kadestam's biggest weapon by using all of his and ensuring their fight is a true mixed martial battle rather than a glorified boxing match.

"I’m [Isi Fitikefu] going to be a real mixed martial artist. The sport is mixed martial arts. It’s not just striking, not just grappling. I want to make it exciting just as much as I want to beat this guy, as well."
Will Fitikefu's game plan get the job done, or will he become just another highlight on the Swede's reel?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

Edited by Subham
