Islam Makhachev accuses Alexander Volkanovski's team of stirring drama with IV accusations following loss at UFC 284

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was challenged by featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in his very first title defense at UFC 284.

After enduring the toughest fight of his career, Makhachev won against Volkanovski on the judges' scorecards.

However, after the fight, Volkanovski's teammate Dan Hooker accused Makhachev of using intravenous (IV) therapy to rehydrate after weighing in.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Makhachev addressed the allegations and accused the opposite camp of creating drama:

"I don’t know. Because they lose, their team make some trouble, some drama in Australia. But from Wednesday, the official commission from Australia took the blood from every fighters in the fight hotel. They bring some people, take the blood and someone took the pictures when I have official photoshoot and say he make the IV. You know after the fight, USADA called me many times about the immigration like, about the IV something. I told them, ‘Hey guys I want to finish this.’"

Makhachev also spoke about the extesive surveillance ahead of fight night and was open to being investigated and cleared:

"Where I live in the hotel, they have camera in the first floor, in the elevator they have a camera, in my room, right next to the door they have the camera. Every like corner they have camera, you can watch, I give you some permission or what you can use all camera and do your job and say everybody what you see there. You can say and finish, we finish all talk about this. I don’t know but they never called me back, I don’t know."

UFC top executive Jeff Novitzky stated that Islam Makhachev had been cleared by the Australian commission.

Islam Makhachev dreams of a second championship

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on loftier goals of becoming a double champion.

In the interview with ESPN, he expressed his desire to move up to welterweight and potentially challenge the winner between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. The two welterweights will fight in the closing pay-per-view of the year at UFC 296.

He said:

"I don't know what the UFC has planned, but my dream fight is for the second belt. Of course, I am under contract, so whatever the UFC says, I will fight, no problem. But Edwards vs. Colby... I really believe I can beat."

