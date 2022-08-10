"I don't understand this guy" - Islam Makhachev baffled by Charles Oliveira's "arrogant" comment, mocks Brazilian's inability to speak English

Islam Makhachev mocked Charles Oliveira's inability to speak English during a recent interview ahead of their UFC 280 clash.

Appearing on the DC & RC show, Makhachev accused Oliveira of making so many excuses and demands before the fight was booked. The Dagestani also alleged that Oliveira tried to make everything about money during the negotiations.

Hosts Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark pointed out that money is everything in the fight game. As far as Makhachev is concerned, however, the Brazilian shouldn't expect bigger pay if he doesn't even speak a lick of English:

"I don't know, I don't understand this guy. He tried to always make [it about] money. But this guy doesn't speak English. Nobody understands this guy, he doesn't speak English. English is important if you wanna make money, you have to speak some language everybody understands. Nobody understands what he's saying."

Cormier couldn't help but laugh at his teammate's comments. However, he pointed out that it was ironic for Makhachev to bag on Oliveira's inability to speak the universal language, while also speaking in broken English himself.

Watch the interview in the clip below:

Islam Makhachev believes Charles Oliveira struggles against grapplers

Islam Makhachev is confident that he'll make easy work of Charles Oliveira. Breaking down his opponent's skills, the Dagestani said 'do Bronx' was successful in his last few fights only because he faced strikers.

"This is really [going to be] a tough fight for [Oliveira] because Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, they never grapple. They're just striking. They're strikers, it's easy fight him, but he knows Islam Makhachev is a very hard fight for him."

The lightweight title challenger also isn't worried about his opponent's own ground game. Predicting how the fight will unfold, the 30-year-old said:

"I'm gonna take him down very fast. Listen, he finished all of his opponents, brother. But Tony Ferguson has a little bit of grappling, he did not finish him. Tony Ferguson [was a] hard fight for him, they [fought] all five rounds because Tony Ferguson knows a little bit of grappling."

Oliveira and Makhachev will fight for the vacant lightweight title in the headlining bout of UFC 280. The event will take place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

