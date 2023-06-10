Islam Makhachev calls "bulls**t" on Jon Jones being crowned pound-for-pound king

Islam Makhachev doesn't agree with Jon Jones' status as the UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, according to a recent interview.

Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went to war in the main event of UFC 284 several months ago. Volkanovski's status as the P4P No.1 was on the line, which Makhachev was eager to attain, as well as the Dagestani's lightweight title.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in a tightly-fought contest, but following the event, 'The Great' remained atop the UFC pound-for-pound list.

Several weeks later, Jon Jones made his return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus to become the new heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 285. 'Bones' submitted Ciryl Gane inside the opening minutes of round one, and was subsequently placed at No.1 on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev has now shared his thoughts on the promotion's decision to place 'Bones' at the peak of the P4P mountain. During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the lightweight champion said this:

"This is bulls**t brother. How can Jon Jones be number one? He beat some guy who is not the champion, some guy who doesn't have the belt and they put him at number one [on] the pound-for-pound [rankings]... The UFC just put him as the best pound-for-pound [fighter], but other people, other MMA [people] who know about MMA, they know [who] is the best fighter in the world..."

Watch the interview below from 0:40:

Islam Makhachev's victory over Alexander Volkanovski caused some controversy, with many people believing that 'The Great' had won the fight. The Dagestani is currently without a next opponent, but Makhachev should have an opponent soon.

Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will do battle at UFC 289 this weekend, and Dariush stated that he has been promised a title shot with a victory over 'Do Bronx'.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to headline UFC 291 in an epic rematch. Depending on the outcome of Oliveira vs. Dariush, the winner of the UFC 291 main event could be granted the next title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev's coach shares who he thinks will face the lightweight champion next

Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, is the head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy.

Mendez, recently speculated on who could possibly face Makhachev next.

According to Mendez, Charles Oliveira will need more than a lone victory over Beneil Dariush to be granted a title shot, and that Dariush is likely to get the title shot with a win at UFC 289. He said this:

"I think it's gonna be Gaethje or Dustin that'll get the shot if Beneil doesn't win. Beneil wins, he gets the shot. I want Beneil, only because he's a great challenge and he deserves it. But if Charles wins, then hey, good for him too. Then Charles will probably have to fight one more time."

Watch the video below from 23:00 onwards:

Poll : 0 votes