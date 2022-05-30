"Where are you?" - Islam Makhachev calls out Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is getting impatient waiting for a vacant UFC lightweight championship fight. The Russian has decided to make some noise and recently called out Charles Oliveira on Twitter.

Despite previously being scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush first, the Dagestani is committed to fighting 'Do Bronx' next and believes that he's earned the spot opposite the Brazilian in the next championship fight.

Last time out, Oliveira missed weight at UFC 274 and was stripped of the lightweight title. Although the Brazilian couldn't win the title that night, 'Do Bronx' dominated Justin Gaethje and ensured everyone knew who the best lightweight on the planet is.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is ready to fight for the vacant title and wants an update as soon as possible. After rumors started about the Russian being next for Oliveira, the conversation has somewhat died down recently.

Islam Makhachev tried to bring it back to the surface, though, and went on Twitter to call out Oliveira once again.

"@CharlesDoBronxs where are you?"

As Oliveira continues to win title fights, only two more contenders appear worthy of a title shot right now. The first is Makhachev, who is ranked in the top five and on a 10-fight win streak. Another potential choice is Beneil Dariush, who is on a seven-fight win streak.

Everyone else has lost to the champion or doesn't have enough wins for a title shot. Only time will tell how the UFC plans to sort out the lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira's coach wants the next title fight in Brazil, according to Islam Makhachev

Oliveira has had several unforgettable moments as the UFC's top lightweight. Yet, the most inspiring moment hasn't happened: winning a title fight in front of his hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On Instagram, Makhachev had this to say about potentially fighting 'Do Bronx' in Brazil next:

"Oliveira's coach asking me to fight for title in Brazil. Pass him this message: on this horse, I'll walk into his country, grab my belt and bring it to the mountains of Dagestan, where it belongs."

Whether the fight is in Brazil or Las Vegas, Makhachev vs. Oliveira seems to be the fight to make. While some MMA fans believe that the Russian needs another win before fighting for gold, the lack of contenders puts him in a phenomenal spot.

Add in the marketing push by Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev seems like the perfect choice to fight 'Do Bronx' next.

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA



Islam Makhachev def Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of Round 1.



Makhachev gets it to the ground and secures his 10th straight victory.Islam Makhachev def Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of Round 1. #UFCVegas49 Makhachev gets it to the ground and secures his 10th straight victory. Islam Makhachev def Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of Round 1. #UFCVegas49https://t.co/xo0YPhx27V

