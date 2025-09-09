  • home icon
Islam Makhachev confident in timeline, admits Jack Della Maddalena is no easy opponent

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:47 GMT
Islam Makhachev (left) will take on Jack Della Maddalena (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Islam Makhachev (left) will take on Jack Della Maddalena (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev knows the challenge that awaits him at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15. The former UFC lightweight champion will step into new territory when he meets Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight belt at UFC 322.

Makhachev left the 155-pound division in May after four successful defenses, choosing to chase a second title rather than continue at lightweight. The move came just weeks after Della Maddalena stunned Belal Muhammad with a clinical performance at UFC 315.

That upset shifted the division and set up one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. While much is being made about how Makhachev's size will hold up against a natural welterweight, the Dagestani has reassured fans that he will be in top shape for the fight.

Speaking in a recent live event, Makhachev said:

"The preparation is good, we've just started it. I've just said that we were in camp for three weeks and we've just come back. Of course, he presents some danger. If a man is a champion in any weight class, especially in our organization, there are no mismatches there. I am heading towards this fight with the most responsible mindset possible. And I think by mid-November I'm going to be in good shape."
Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena's coach predicts Islam Makhachev will struggle against power

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, is confident his fighter can overwhelm Islam Makhachev when they meet at UFC 322. Vickers believes Makhachev, coming up from lightweight after vacating his title, is unaccustomed to sustained damage and high-pressure striking exchanges.

Della Maddalena, fresh off a title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad, combines size, power, and resilience that Vickers sees as a perfect challenge for Makhachev. Previewing the fight in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Vickers said:

"I just feel like he's not used to taking damage. He's not used to being in tough fights with someone pushing the pace, and he's been knocked out before. And Jack's got size on him. Belal was a perfect warm-up fight if you're going to fight Makhachev. Anyone... I see holes in them all, and I think Jack's the complete package. Add to all of his skills the chin, and then just the pure will and grit to get the job done... I feel very confident going into that fight."
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
