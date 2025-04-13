Islam Makhachev continues raining praises on Alexander Volkanovski post the latter's UFC 314 title win: "Real champ in sport and life"

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev praised Alexander Volkanovski following his featherweight title win against Diego Lopes at UFC 314.
Volkanovski had been out of action since his title loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. In his comeback, he faced Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. In an entertaining affair, the Australian secured a unanimous decision victory to reclaim the 145-pound belt.
Makhachev praised 'The Great' for his win and wrote:
“Congrats @alexvolkanovski great comeback! Real champ in sport and life 🏆.”
Check out Islam Makhachev’s X post below:
Makhachev has faced Volkanovski twice in lightweight title fights. In their first encounter at UFC 284, the Dagestani star handed the Australian a loss via unanimous decision. In the rematch at UFC 294, the pound-for-pound king knocked out the reigning featherweight champion to successfully defend his belt.
Alexander Volkanovski shares funny story of his daughter fearing Islam Makhachev
A hilarious video is surfacing online featuring Alexander Volkanovski sharing a light-hearted moment from home that involved an unexpected mention of his former opponent, Islam Makhachev.
While recounting a conversation with his daughter, Volkanovski said that one time she was scared someone might break into their house. He reassured her, reminding her that he’s a world champion and would protect her but the exchange took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when his daughter asked, “What if it’s Makhachev?” He said:
“She’s like I’m scared’, I’m like, ‘What are you scared of darling’? [She replied], ‘Oh what if someone breaks in’? I’m like, ‘Darling, your door is open, I’m right there, no one is going to break in’. She’s like, ‘What if they break in this window?'"
He added:
“I’m like, ‘I’m right here, I’m a world champion, I’m sure I’ll sort it out’. She goes, ‘What if it’s Islam Makhachev’? I just started laughing.”
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: