Islam Makhachev continues raining praises on Alexander Volkanovski post the latter's UFC 314 title win: "Real champ in sport and life"

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev praised Alexander Volkanovski following his featherweight title win against Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

Ad

Volkanovski had been out of action since his title loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. In his comeback, he faced Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. In an entertaining affair, the Australian secured a unanimous decision victory to reclaim the 145-pound belt.

Makhachev praised 'The Great' for his win and wrote:

“Congrats @alexvolkanovski great comeback! Real champ in sport and life 🏆.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Islam Makhachev’s X post below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Makhachev has faced Volkanovski twice in lightweight title fights. In their first encounter at UFC 284, the Dagestani star handed the Australian a loss via unanimous decision. In the rematch at UFC 294, the pound-for-pound king knocked out the reigning featherweight champion to successfully defend his belt.

Alexander Volkanovski shares funny story of his daughter fearing Islam Makhachev

A hilarious video is surfacing online featuring Alexander Volkanovski sharing a light-hearted moment from home that involved an unexpected mention of his former opponent, Islam Makhachev.

Ad

While recounting a conversation with his daughter, Volkanovski said that one time she was scared someone might break into their house. He reassured her, reminding her that he’s a world champion and would protect her but the exchange took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when his daughter asked, “What if it’s Makhachev?” He said:

“She’s like I’m scared’, I’m like, ‘What are you scared of darling’? [She replied], ‘Oh what if someone breaks in’? I’m like, ‘Darling, your door is open, I’m right there, no one is going to break in’. She’s like, ‘What if they break in this window?'"

Ad

He added:

“I’m like, ‘I’m right here, I’m a world champion, I’m sure I’ll sort it out’. She goes, ‘What if it’s Islam Makhachev’? I just started laughing.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.