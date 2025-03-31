  • home icon
Islam Makhachev cracks up as friend gets bloodied in non-combat sport, fans react: "Take him to the hospital quickly"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:29 GMT
Islam Makhachev posts a video of him laughing at his friend. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
The reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently posted a video that showcased his friend, who was bloodied after a session of playing padel. This eventually caught the widespread attention of the fans, sparking their reactions.

Along with being an MMA fighter, Makhachev is also a dedicated athlete and sports enthusiast who enjoys playing a variety of sports. Recently, while playing padel, the UFC lightweight champion may have accidentally caused a gash on his friend's head.

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

Several fans and netizens were quick to share their reactions to the UFC lightweight champion's video. While Makhachev was having a good laugh at the situation, a user was concerned about the other guy and said:

"Brother, take him to the hospital quickly 😢"

Others commented:

"Paddle has good striking, but who checked the grappling"
"That is exactly what happens when you send someone 2-3 years Dagestan."
"Very dangerous to play with a champion"

Check out more fans' reactions below:

Fans&#039; reactions to Islam Makhachev&#039;s video. [Screenshots Courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram]
Former rival previews a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev is currently on an impressive four-fight title defense win streak. Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is eyeing a title shot against Makhachev.

In a recent discussion with UFC legend Demetrious Johnson, Alexander Volkanovski, who lost to both Makhachev and Topuria, previewed the potential fight between his former rivals. Leaning towards the UFC lightweight champion to win, Volkanovski said:

"I think Islam [Makhachev] is going to be a tough matchup for him because Islam can be quite defensive and safe. I think he's going to know he needs to play it safe with Ilia because he knows Ilia [Topuria] is going to have that puncher's chance. But I just think those later rounds are going to be very difficult for Ilia."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:21:14):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
