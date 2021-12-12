Islam Makhachev hails Daniel Cormier as "one of the greatest commentators of all time" following Dominick Cruz's criticism; DC responds

Islam Makhachev praised former UFC double champ and current commentator Daniel Cormier, labeling him as "one of the greatest commentators of all time" at UFC 269.

Makhachev, who has been Cormier's long-time training partner at the American Kickboxing Academy, commended his former team captain following Dominick Cruz's recent critical comments regarding Cormiers commentary.

Islam Makhachev took to Twitter and said:

"My humble opinion is: @dc_mma is one of the greatest commentators of all time"

Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet below:

Dominick Cruz, who also serves as an analyst, recently revealed that he feels 'DC' doesn’t do his homework as a commentator which is why 'The Dominator' is not fond of his commentary. Cruz also claimed that he 'mutes' the commentary when Cormier takes to the commentary booth.

The two colleagues also had a lengthy conversation about the controversy ahead of UFC 269. The confrontation was cooled off by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Watch the full video below:

Daniel Cormier responded to Islam Makhachev's praise

Daniel Cormier instantly responded to Islam Makhachev's comments praising him and calling him one of the best commentators in the game.

"That's my boy!," replied 'DC'

Interestingly, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to slam Cruz for his comments on Daniel Cormier. 'The Messenger' countered 'The Dominator' for his own commentary and told him to 'shut his mouth'.

Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz when the latter returned to the octagon in 2019, and secured a TKO victory retaining his bantamweight championship. Referee Keith Peterson was also criticized by Cruz, who accused the veteran official of stopping the fight prematurely.

"Shut your damn mouth Dominick Snooze," exclaimed Henry Cejudo. "You must've not done your homework when I slept you. Did you forget about my Olympic gold medal then? Even Keith Peterson can't save you from your boring ass commentary. There's a reason you're on the prelims! #UFC269 #bendtheknee”

Check out Henry Cejudo's response to Dominick Cruz criticizing Daniel Cormier for his commentary:

