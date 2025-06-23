Islam Makhachev introduces "real first guy" to take him up on his iconic Dagestan training offer

Islam Makhachev recently shared a video on his Instagram, where he introduced a fighter who has seemingly accepted his open invitation to train in Dagestan.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier last year, Makhachev emphasized the importance of training in Dagestan for young athletes aspiring to excel in MMA. He suggested that they should train in Dagestan for 2 to 3 years and should forget about returning home until they have honed their abilities.

In a recent Instagram Story, Makhachev revealed that undefeated Mexican fighter Brahyan Zurcher is the first serious athlete to take him up on this iconic offer, saying:

"Hey guys. This is the first guy, like real first guy who come for training for how many [years]?... No. No 5 weeks. Minimum 2-3 years."

Zurcher went on to reveal that he will be making his UFC debut on Sept. 13, saying:

"I came here because [on] September 13, I’m having my UFC debut. I came to train with the best. Get help from Islam [Makhachev]. I will win my first fight, Inshallah."

Was there any other fighter to take up Islam Makhachev's training offer?

Not specifically a fighter, but a young athlete from Spain named Gonzalo visited Dagestan in March 2025. Upon discovering this, Islam Makhachev shared a video on his social media showcasing his interaction with the young Spaniard, including a training session they had together.

Shortly after, images of Gonzalo alongside Ilia Topuria recently emerged, leading fans to speculate that the young boy might be a spy for Topuria's camp. However, since then, there have been no further updates about him.

As for Makhachev, he is currently expected to be fighting for the UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena.

