  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev introduces "real first guy" to take him up on his iconic Dagestan training offer

Islam Makhachev introduces "real first guy" to take him up on his iconic Dagestan training offer

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 23, 2025 05:51 GMT
Islam Makhachev introduces the first fighter to take up his iconic training offer. [Image courtesy: @zurchermma on Instagram]
Islam Makhachev introduces the first fighter to take up his iconic training offer. [Image courtesy: @zurchermma on Instagram]

Islam Makhachev recently shared a video on his Instagram, where he introduced a fighter who has seemingly accepted his open invitation to train in Dagestan.

Ad

In an interview with Daniel Cormier last year, Makhachev emphasized the importance of training in Dagestan for young athletes aspiring to excel in MMA. He suggested that they should train in Dagestan for 2 to 3 years and should forget about returning home until they have honed their abilities.

In a recent Instagram Story, Makhachev revealed that undefeated Mexican fighter Brahyan Zurcher is the first serious athlete to take him up on this iconic offer, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hey guys. This is the first guy, like real first guy who come for training for how many [years]?... No. No 5 weeks. Minimum 2-3 years."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zurcher went on to reveal that he will be making his UFC debut on Sept. 13, saying:

"I came here because [on] September 13, I’m having my UFC debut. I came to train with the best. Get help from Islam [Makhachev]. I will win my first fight, Inshallah."
Ad

Check out Islam Makhachev's conversation with Brahyan Zurcher below (via @RedCorner_MMA):

Ad

Was there any other fighter to take up Islam Makhachev's training offer?

Not specifically a fighter, but a young athlete from Spain named Gonzalo visited Dagestan in March 2025. Upon discovering this, Islam Makhachev shared a video on his social media showcasing his interaction with the young Spaniard, including a training session they had together.

Check out the post below:

Ad
Ad

Shortly after, images of Gonzalo alongside Ilia Topuria recently emerged, leading fans to speculate that the young boy might be a spy for Topuria's camp. However, since then, there have been no further updates about him.

As for Makhachev, he is currently expected to be fighting for the UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications