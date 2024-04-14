Islam Makhachev, Jorge Masvidal, and other MMA pros react to Jiri Prochazka's "savage" comeback against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka delivered a masterclass in toughness by defeating Aleksandar Rakic via TKO in Round 2 at UFC 300.

The former champion was dominated for much of the opening round and was visibly affected by the powerful calf kicks landed by his opponent. It was a furious clash for as long as it lasted, with both men looking to land the knockout blow from the outset.

The Czech fighter proved the bookmakers wrong, as he headed into the fight as a slight underdog, and proved that he still belongs in the light heavyweight title picture.

Prochazka's comeback victory was lauded by his fellow MMA fighters, who took to X to share their thoughts on the preliminary headliner.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev called for a title eliminator clash between Prochazka and former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev. He wrote:

"Ankalaev vs. Prochazka for the number one contender."

See Makhachev's reaction to Jiri Prochazka's UFC 300 victory:

Former BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal called for a Fight of the Night bonus for Prochazka, whilst Ben Askren aptly dubbed the former champion as a "savage".

Askren said:

"Wow Jiri is a freaking savage!"

Screenshots of fighter reactions to Jiri Prochazka's comeback win at UFC 300

With the UFC 300 headliner featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, who will compete for the light heavyweight title, Prochazka could well be in line to face the winner.

Having suffered his first defeat in the promotion in his previous bout, against Pereira at UFC 295, 'BJP' bounced back emphatically with a TKO victory over Rakic.

