Islam Makhachev lays out detailed plan to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 - "He will give his back"

Islam Makhachev is nothing, if not confident. The reigning UFC lightweight champion has outlined the steps he will take to finish Dustin Poirier in his upcoming UFC 302 title defense. The pair are scheduled to headline the card, marking Makhachev's fourth consecutive main event.

Moreover, it marks Makhachev's third title defense of his lightweight strap. If successful, the Dagestani will tie the all-time divisional record for title defenses. If the fight transpires as he predicts, it may very well happen, as Makhachev showed no hesitation in sharing his gameplan for Poirier.

According to a recent Yahoo Sports interview, Makhachev believes that Poirier's poor habit of jumping for guillotine chokes as a deterrent for wrestlers will cost him. He said:

"We will start and I will try to take him down. He will try to put me in a guillotine. I will defend the guillotine, I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish."

Expand Tweet

If Makhachev's prediction for the bout sounds familiar, it is because it is almost exactly how the finishing sequence between 'The Diamond' and Khabib Nurmagomedov played out. Given the superficial similarities between 'The Eagle' and his protegé, many expect a similarly definitive outcome.

For Poirier, the bout will likely be his final crack at undisputed gold, as it is will mark his third-ever undisputed title fight. At 35 years old, he is closer to the twilight of his career, so he has everything to lose and gain.

Islam Makhachev claimed that Dustin Poirier was undeserving of a title shot, despite calling him

Islam Makhachev is of the opinion that Dustin Poirier does not deserve a title fight. The former interim lightweight champion has just rebounded from a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje with a knockout of his own, having recently flatlined Benoît Saint Denis, who is ranked outside of the top 10.

Expand Tweet

According to Islam Makhachev, the only reason Poirier is being given this opportunity is because he has no other opponents ready or fit enough to fight on June 1 at UFC 302. Everyone else, he considers worthy of a chance is either already booked for a fight or recovering from a recent one.