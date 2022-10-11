Has Islam Makhachev ever lost a round in the UFC?

Islam Makhachev has looked almost unstoppable since making his UFC debut in 2015. The Dagestani has dominated the majority of his competition en route to his first title shot at UFC 280.

Makhachev has only lost one round in his UFC career, apart from his sole career defeat in his sophomore UFC appearance. The 31-year-old lost the first round of his bout against Chris Wade in September 2016 but went on to win the subsequent two rounds for a unanimous decision victory.

Makhachev also lost a round to Arman Tsarukyan and Davi Ramos in 2019 on one judge's scorecard on both occasions. However, his first-round loss against Wade was the only time the majority of judges scored a round against Makhachev.

Makhachev's clash against Tsarukyan in April 2019 is considered to be the Dagestani's toughest challenge yet. However, Islam proved more adept at winning positions in their grappling battle and fought his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan below:

Who is the only fighter to have defeated Islam Makhachev and how?

Islam Makhachev has drawn comparisons to his longtime teammate and former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. But unlike 'The Eagle', the young Dagestani has a blemish on his otherwise perfect record.

Makhachev's first and only career loss came at the hands of Brazilian MMA fighter Adriano Martins at UFC 192 back in 2015. The Brazilian scored a first-round technical knockout over Makhachev.

Makhachev marched forward to begin the round and both fighters attempted to land strikes. Makhachev tried to land a swinging left which was perfectly countered with a right hand by the Brazilian. The Russian was dropped by the vicious blow, prompting the referee to call off the bout. The fight was stopped at the 1:46 mark of the round.

However, Islam Makhachev has looked exceptional since that loss. Currently No.4-ranked in the lightweight rankings, the sambo aficionado is riding an impressive ten-fight win streak with his latest win coming over Bobby Green in February.

The Dagestani now looks determined to capture the vacant lightweight throne as he takes on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280.

Meanwhile, 'do Bronx' will enter the fight looking to reclaim his 155-pound crown after being stripped of the belt for missing weight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

The UFC 280 pay-per-view event will take place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

