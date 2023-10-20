Islam Makhachev makes a demand from Alexander Volkanovski for picking him as UFC 294 opponent

Islam Makhachev is set to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in his second title defense. The lightweight champion recently claimed that he picked the featherweight champion as an opponent over two other lightweight contenders.

Speaking at the UFC 294 pre-fight press conference, the No.3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter initially claimed his opponent only took the fight for a payday, stating:

"What he put? Nothing. He just come to make money. He not bring his belt. I put my win streak. I put my belt. I'm going to be here. Before I am here, he's never been champion in my division."

Volkanovski responded that his mentality is to avenge his losses and that not getting his hand raised hurts him, leading Makhachev to claim:

"You have to say thanks to me. I can choose any other opponent. We have [Mateusz] Gamrot, we have [Dustin] Poirier. Everybody ready [to] fight [for] the belt, but I give you second time chance. Just say thank you. Just say thank you. That's it."

Check out Islam Makhachev's request of Alexander Volkanovski below:

While Makahchev claimed that he picked Volkanovski over other opponents, it is unclear if the promotion offered other opponents to the lightweight champion. Following Charles Oliveira's injury, which led him to withdraw, a rematch with 'The Great' was likely the bout the UFC preferred after the two fought to a close decision at UFC 284.

Alexander Volkanovski opens up on mistakes that cost him against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev will look to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. Speaking to Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, 'The Great' recently shared that he showed his opponent too much respect in their first meeting at UFC 284, stating:

"There's a few things. Obviously, I showed him a lot of respect, which he deserves that respect, but I mean, I could've backed myself a little bit earlier, where this time, at least I got to figure that out because now, it's perfect timing, I can't afford to show him that respect. I need to go out there and I need to go for the finish. I want to go there and finish him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's full comments on his rematch with Islam Makhachev below:

Volkanovski was defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 284. He revealed that he is looking to send a statement by finishing his opponent this weekend.