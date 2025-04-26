Islam Makhachev meets Spanish fan who traveled to Dagestan to ask him one question, fans react to wholesome encounter: "Champ is too chill"

Islam Makhachev recently drew praise from fans after a clip of him interacting with a Spanish fan went viral online. The fan in question had traveled from Spain to Dagestan to ask Makhachev a question that he was nervous to.
Nevertheless, he fielded it, and it revolved around how to best train to become a fighter and a champion. Makhachev, as relaxed as ever, answered the fan's question with understated humor and even indulged him in a game of rock-paper-scissors before departing.
Check out Islam Makhachev's interaction with a fan below:
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the interaction, with many expressing approval of Makhachev's willingness to interact with fans in such a manner despite being a relatively famous world champion. One fan remarked that Makhachev is too relaxed.
"Champ is too chill"
The same sentiment was echoed by another fan.
"Islam so chill"
Compliments continued to be heaped on the reigning UFC lightweight king.
"Islam is such a good guy"
Another fan pointed out that Makhachev has fans in Spain, despite his rivalry with Ilia Topuria.
"Spaniards actually are fans of Islam"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Islam Makhachev is on an all-time great win streak
After submitting Renato Moicano in round one at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev has now won 15 consecutive fights in the UFC, with 14 of those wins occurring in the lightweight division. In short, he is on the second-longest win streak in UFC history, during which he defeated several high-profile names.
Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan, and Dan Hooker are among his many conquests. His win streak has also led to him breaking the lightweight title defense record, which was previously held by his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Makhachev is currently rumored to defend his lightweight title against Topuria at UFC 317. However, the promotion has not yet confirmed the matchup.