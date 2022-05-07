"I will submit Oliveira inside 3rd" - Islam Makhachev casts his prediction for potential matchup with 'Do Bronx'

Islam Makhachev has been destroying the UFC lightweight division, putting together a ten-fight win streak. Under the guidance of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian savage is eyeing the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Oliveira is finding out that the longer you're a champion, the more people have a target on your back. Makhachev is the latest fighter to call out 'Do Bronx' for a title shot. Despite the Brazilian's unbelievable jiu-jitsu, the Russian believes he can submit the champion in three rounds.

Before considering fighting Makhachev, Oliveira must defend his title on May 7 against Gaethje. Nonetheless, the Russian stole some of the champion's fight week spotlight. While responding to someone on Twitter, he had this to say about the Brazilian:

"I will submit Oliveira inside 3rd., screen it."

Although submitting Oliveira is not easy, it has been done before, with the Brazilian losing three times by submission. Meanwhile, Makhachev has five submission wins out of his twelve UFC fights. Despite the Brazilian's inspiring story thus far, some MMA fans think the Russian is destined to steal the throne.

Take a look at Islam Makhachev predicting a submission win against Charles Oliveira below:

Islam Makhachev calls out Charles Oliveira for saying he doesn't deserve a title shot

If your manager is Ali Abdelaziz, expect to be in the spotlight for continuously calling out the champion. Makhachev has begun taking this route after winning ten straight fights and not getting the respect he deserves. Before making his submission prediction on Twitter, the Russian tweeted this:

"So Oliveira says I'm not deserved fight for a title, indeed he's begging for a fight with Conor [McGregor] who hasn't win a fight since 2015 lol."

Makhachev was referring to Oliveira's recent comments about fighting McGregor when he returns. Coming off a two-fight losing streak and a long layoff, McGregor is a big target for many high-profile fighters. The Russian is understandably frustrated after winning ten straight fights and being overlooked.

So, what's next for Makhachev? He needs another top-ranked opponent before solidifying a future title shot. UFC President Dana White recently stated that Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush will be rescheduled. As long as the Russian keeps winning, it's only a matter of time before he brings the UFC lightweight championship back to the motherland.

Take a look at Islam Makhachev calling Charles Oliveira out for wanting a fight with Conor McGregor:

