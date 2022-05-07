"You're champ for a reason" - Islam Makhachev reacts to Charles Oliveira being stripped of lightweight title

Islam Makhachev isn't kicking former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira while he's down.
Oliveira was stripped of his title after missing weight for his UFC 274 fight by half a pound. While many other fighters and fans have reacted by throwing a lot of hate Oliveira's way, Makhachev instead sent some positive words to the former champion. After calling the situation "Big Drama," Makhachev wrote:
"Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion."
Oliveira was stripped of his UFC lightweight belt after weighing in half a pound over the 155 pound championship limit. The Arizona commission gave him an hour to lose the half-pound, but upon weighing in again he was still 155.5 pounds. The UFC announced shortly after that Oliveira would be stripped.
Oliveira and Justin Gaethje will still fight at UFC 274, but only Gaethje will be eligible to win the lightweight title. If Oliveira wants to win his title back he'll have to emerge from this weekend victorious and then fight again for the vacant title, as Makhachev suggested. Quite possibly against Makhachev, who is on a ten fight win streak in the UFC lightweight division.
UFC fighters react to Charles Oliveira missing weight and being stripped of his belt
No UFC champion has ever missed weight for a title fight in the history of the promotion, so to say the events at the UFC 274 weigh-ins were dramatic would be under-selling it. As Oliveira failed to make weight again and news circulated that he would be stripped, other UFC fighters took to Twitter to share their shock and dismay.
There's still a lot of questions left as this story develops. It's unclear as to why exactly Oliveira's team decided he should show up to the weigh-ins with just five minutes left to weigh in. Many fighters are also pointing out that the digital scale backstage was half a pound lighter than the official commission scale used.
If the commission scale was miscalibrated, it would be quite the injustice for Charles Oliveira.