Islam Makhachev receives cold warning from UFC 301 fighter after latter clinches R1 TKO - "Enjoy your days at the top"

Reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has received a stark warning from a UFC debutant after the latter delivered a brutal first-round knockout at the early prelims of UFC 301.

Earlier this evening, Dana White's Contender Series breakout Mauricio Ruffy, made his promotional debut in style, as he overwhelmed Jamie Mullarkey in the opening with a crisp stand-up game, forcing referee Mike Beltran to stop the contest at 4:42 minutes of the opening round.

The beginning of the end started as the Brazilian connected with a crisp right hand up top, with barely half a minute left on the clock.

Ruffy then followed up with a leaping knee to the head which floored his opponent. As Mullarkey got back up to his feet, Ruffy continued his onslaught with a barrage of punches, again sending his foe to the canvas, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

During his post-fight interview at UFC 301, the 27-year-old called out Makhachev saying:

"I have a message for Islam Makhachev, a nice message. Hey, enjoy your days at the top. I know you are upset because I beat your friend, but enjoy your days because a new king is coming."

Ruffy holds a record of 9-1 and boasts a 100 percent finish rate, with each of his wins having come via knockouts. According to Tapology, he is a former 163-pound champion and MFN and Centurion FC welterweight tournament winner.

However, the dangerous up-and-comer's challenge is the least of Makhachev's worries. The Dagestani is set to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

'The Diamond' is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters to have never won an undisputed gold in the world's premier MMA promotion.