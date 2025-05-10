Islam Makhachev refuses to vacate UFC title regardless of UFC 315 outcome

Islam Makhachev has stated that he will not vacate the UFC lightweight title, regardless of the outcome of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this weekend.

Makhachev has long desired to move up in weight and attain double-champion status. However, his dreams have been halted as his close friend and training partner, 'Remember the Name' currently holds the welterweight strap.

It was rumored that Makhachev would vacate his title and move up in weight to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight championship, should Muhammad lose his title at UFC 315. However, Makhachev recently shared a post on X, dismissing the rumors and clarifying that the outcome of this weekend's bout will only determine his next move, and not lead him to vacate the 155-pound title. He said:

"This Saturday's main event will define what my next move is. But regardless of [the] outcome of [Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena], I'm not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get [a] real contender there!

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

There is no doubt that Makhachev will be a close spectator of the UFC 315 headliner this weekend, as the future of the lightweight division could depend on the outcome of the main event bout.

Zabit Magomedsharipov spotted training with Islam Makhachev

Former UFC sensation Zabit Magomedsharipov has been spotted training alongside Islam Makhachev. He currently holds a professional MMA record of 18-1 and was widely considered to be amongst the most elite strikers that the UFC had ever seen.

Magomedsharipov stepped away from the sport over five years ago and pursued a career in medicine. However, he has now returned resurfaced and is rumored to make a comeback in the UFC. A recent training footage has emerged on social media, where the 34-year-old was seen hitting the mitts next to Makhachev.

Check out the post below:

