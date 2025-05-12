Islam Makhachev's coach makes startling revelation about the UFC champ sparring "bigger guys" in gym: "He beats them up"

Coach Javier Mendez recently revealed that Islam Makhachev trains with heavyweight fighters in the gym. Mendez expressed his concerns with this practice, citing the possibility of injury to the UFC lightweight champion.

Ad

For more than a decade, Mendez has been an indispensable contributor to Makhachev's prosperous UFC career. Currently, the Dagestani is riding on a dominating 15-fight win streak, with just a single defeat in the top MMA organization.

During an exclusive recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the famous MMA coach elaborated on little-known facts about Makhachev in detail and said:

"I have seen him fight with bigger guys—he beats them up. He beats up everybody. I've seen Islam [Makhachev] do that. I've even seen him do this in Dagestan, when I watched him go with a heavyweight. He's not as experienced as him but he was a freaking heavyweight and I don't like it.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I told Khabib, 'What the hell is he doing sparring with a heavyweight?' That guy hits him one time, even though he didn't touch him,... that's not good for him cause he's a smaller guy. The guy outweighed Islam by at least 50 pounds"

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones gets honest about Islam Makhachev's future

Jon Jones is a veteran in the UFC and has witnessed the rise of Islam Makhachev within the promotion. At present, Makhachev has surpassed Jones in the pound-for-pound UFC rankings due to his dominating performances in the octagon.

In a recent discussion while filming for the ALF Global Reality show, Jones shared his thoughts on the UFC lightweight champion, saying:

Ad

"He is saying that [Islam] is a little new in the sport still, to be even considered. But he's got a big future. The longer you're on top, the more your opponents get to study your footage. People fixate on fighting you instead of their next opponent. It gets harder and harder the longer you stay on top."

Ad

Check out Jon Jones' comments on Islam Makhachev (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.