Islam Makhachev's coach shares definitive prediction for the Jack Della Maddalena fight

Islam Makhachev is looking for a UFC welterweight title fight against Jack Della Maddalena. His coach, Javier Mendez, recently discussed the potential bout and shared his prediction.

Makhachev has proven to be one of the top fighters of the last few years, generally trouncing people either over five rounds or finishing them. Compared to Makhachev, Della Maddalena is relatively new to the UFC but has made a name for himself by defeating Belal Muhammad to become the 170-pound champion.

In a recent appearance on the Javier & Mo Show, Makhachev's coach expressed confidence in his fighter. Predicting that the Dagestani would win every round against Della Maddalena, Mendez said,

"I don't see it any other way than a five-round grueling war that we're going to win every round. That's it, that's the only thing I would say. I would not predict the knockout. I would not predict the submission because it takes me out of the fight, and too much huge respect for someone like Jack [for] what he accomplished."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on a potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight below (40:24):

Jack Della Maddalena gets honest about roping in Alexander Volkanovski for a potential Islam Makhachev fight

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have faced off against each other twice in the UFC. Although Makhachev won both encounters, Jack Della Maddalena is looking to gain insights into Makhachev's fighting style from Volkanovski.

In a recent conversation on The West Sport Show, Della Maddalena discussed his plans to enlist 'The Great' as he prepares for a potential fight against Makhachev, saying:

"[Makhachev's] the pound for pound number one, so it's a tough fight. But I guess we'll just watch all his fights again, make a solid game plan, and then just start working at it. From pretty much now, I'm gonna start working on ways to beat him."

He added:

"I'm pretty confident I can get this one down... Yeah, a hundred percent [on if he'll pick Volk's brain pre-fight]. I definitely plan; After the last two fights, I've spent a bit of time in Wollongong. So yeah, I think probably the first step, we'll go to Wollongong, talk to Volk, see what he reckons."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

