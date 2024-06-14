Javier Mendez says Arman Tsarukyan fight might be Islam Makhachev's last at lightweight: "You would think so"

Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight title for a third time when he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Following his triumph, he took the opportunity to call for his shot at the welterweight title, eager to become the next UFC two-division champion.

With the Dagestani known to cut an enormous amount of weight to make 155 pounds, a move to 170 pounds could see Makhachev perform at his physical peak.

However, with an exciting rematch with No.1 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan awaiting the champion, it's unclear right now what the promotion will decide to do.

UFC CEO Dana White did not rule out a potential welterweight title shot for Makhachev following his victory over Poirier. But he appeared highly intrigued by a potential rematch between the 32-year-old and the division's top contender.

The Dagestani's head coach, Javier Mendez, recently shared an update on his student's title aspirations during an interview with The Schmo. He said this:

"You would think that the UFC are gonna offer him Tsarukyan and then give him an opportunity for the welterweight title. But let's see what they say. Whatever the UFC are gonna give him, he's gonna say yes. He's not gonna say no to any challenger. It's just a matter of whether they give him the welterweight title next keep him at lightweight."

He continued:

"Islam obviously would want an opprtunity to fight at welterweight, but he's gonna accept what the UFC's gonna give him. But he's gonna push for welterweight, for sure."

Watch Islam Makhachev's coach discuss his title aspirations below (4:05):

Islam Makhachev receives national award from Head of Dagestan Republic after UFC 302 win

Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev has helped introduce the world to the region of Dagestan, a republic in Russia - which has produced arguably two of the most dominant lightweights in MMA history.

With his UFC 302 victory, he equaled Nurmagomedov's UFC title defense record (3), but surpassed his longtime friend's unbeaten streak (13) and now holds the third longest unbeaten streak in the promotion's history.

Several weeks after his win, he was awarded the Order of Honor of the Republic of Dagestan III Degree.

Footage of him meeting with the Head of the Dagestan Republic, Sergey Melikov, was uploaded to Instagram, with Melikov saying this:

"Because what Khabib did in his time in the octagon, and now you, it really says we've conquered the octagon. All 8 corners of Dagetan fighters, I want to say again that we are all proud of you and your victories."

Watch Islam Makhachev receive his national award below:

