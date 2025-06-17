Islam Makhachev's coach sharing update on his retirement timeline sends fans reeling: "Is he trying to be Jon Jones?"

Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, recently shared an update on the possible timeline for Makhachev's retirement. Makhachev has been competing in professional MMA since 2010 and has only lost once in his entire career.

According to his coach, after three more fights, the former UFC lightweight champion is likely to opt for retirement. While speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

"I’m anticipating... Hopefully, maybe [we’ll see him] for another 3 fights total. Let’s see who’s in the works if we get by JDM [Jack Della Maddalena]."

Check out Islam Makhachev's coach's comments below (via @HappyPunch on X):

Several fight fans and netizens took to the comments section of @HappyPunch's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Is he trying to be Jon Jones? Dominates one division. Moves up, wins belt. Defends twice and the retires? Nah, that’s not it lol fat L."

Others commented:

"Retiring in his prime❔"

"If Topuria isn’t one of these fights it will be the UFC’s greatest fumble."

"Nice resume: Bobby green, Dan hooker, 3 days short notice Volk, 3h short notice Moicano. My goat."

"Just like his rat friend decided to retire just as the competition heats up"

Fan reactions to Javier Mendez's recent comments on Islam Makhachev's retirement. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Javier Mendez discusses Jack Della Maddalena's skillset ahead of potential Islam Makhachev fight

Islam Makhachev has vacated the UFC lightweight title to move up to the welterweight division. He is now expected to face the current 170-pound champion, Jack Della Maddalena, in his next fight.

In the aforementioned interview, Javier Mendez also discussed Della Maddalena's skill set, saying:

"[Jack Della Maddalena] mixes up his punches really well. He goes to the body and the head really well. He goes body, head, and the kick comes. The guy's well-versed in kickboxing, and his ground is very good. He's got a very good ground game and good wrestling defense... He's the total package. He's not an easy fight."

He added:

"We have to do our homework, and we have to train properly for him. I believe we will beat him. But, if we don't do our homework properly, we won't."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (9:39):

