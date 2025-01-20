Islam Makhachev’s double-champ aspirations a hollow promise, says Dan Hooker in eye-opening exposition – “Khabib never got to 170”

Dan Hooker recently made an eye-opening exposition as he cast doubt on Islam Makhachev's double-champ aspirations. Hooker noted that he doesn't believe the Dagestani will commit to a move to 170-pounds and will instead remain at 155 pounds.

Makhachev has publicly expressed interest in moving up and attempting to become a two-division UFC champion, but has remained at lightweight and most recently defended his title against Renato Moicano at UFC 311. 'Hangman', on the other hand, has been critical of his former foe in the past and doubled down on the reigning lightweight champion's aspirations of moving to welterweight.

During his latest appearance on Submission Radio, 'Hangman' used the lightweight champion's mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of many examples of false promises and claims. Hooker mentioned that he believes Makhachev is only teasing a move, but won't follow through with that:

"[Makhachev] ain't going up to 170 [pounds], bro...No, I don't think so. Khabib never got to 170. Did Khabib ever fight at 170? Like, he talked about it...They're going to talk about it for half a decade...And Ronda Rousey was going to beat the men in the bantamweight division...Like, it's drinking the Kool-Aid." [6:44]

Check out the full interview featuring Dan Hooker's comments regarding Islam Makhachev below:

Dan Hooker expresses interest in rematch against Islam Makhachev

In addition to sharing his thoughts on Islam Makhachev possibly moving up to welterweight in an attempt to become a double-champ, Dan Hooker expressed interest in a rematch with the Dagestani.

The duo competed at UFC 267, which saw the Dagestani earn a first-round submission win. During the aforementioned interview, Hooker mentioned that he would love an opportunity to avenge his loss against and believes that a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 could make that a reality:

"Obviously, yeah...[a win over Gaethje] puts [me] on a four-fight win streak. At No.3, you're definitely in the conversation for a title shot. And yeah, the UFC knows that if anyone's going to take that fight [against Makhachev], it's me. I'd love an opportunity to get that one back." [7:40]

Check out Islam Makhachev's reaction following his win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 below:

Expand Tweet

