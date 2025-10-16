Islam Makhachev's hilarious reaction to seeing seven-foot-tall man enter his gym leaves fans reeling: "Now y’all know how Hasbullah feels"

Islam Makhachev recently caught the attention of fans with his surprising and humorous reaction upon meeting Nigerian basketball player Abiodun Adegoke.Makhachev is currently preparing for his upcoming welterweight title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 next month. For the preparation of the bout, he is training in Dubai. Adegoke visited the training facility and met Makhachev and his teammates.Makhachev seemed particularly taken aback upon meeting the towering Adegoke, who stands over seven feet tall.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @HappyPunch on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Now y’all know how Hasbullah feels 😬&quot;Others commented:&quot;Just uncomfortable laughing&quot;&quot;Damn!. That height is intimidating&quot;&quot;Man looked like a real-life giant&quot;&quot;7-foot sparring partner in the house&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Islam Makhachev's meeting with Abiodun Adegoke. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]UFC veteran discusses Jack Della Maddalena's winning chances against Islam MakhachevJack Della Maddalena is fresh off a victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, where he won the welterweight championship. For his first title defense, Della Maddalena will face Islam Makhachev. According to UFC lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush, the Australian fighter will present a tough challenge for Makhachev at UFC 322.In an interview with Submission Radio, Dariush shared his thoughts.&quot;I don't have a logical reason for it, but I just been thinking more about it. He's bigger, he's fast. It's not like he's a slow fighter. He's young. There's not a whole lot like in his game. [Jack Della Maddalena] showed a whole different game. I've seen his old fights. If I watched just his old fights and not watch his most recent fight with Belal, I would definitely be like, 'Okay, Makhachev has this fight.' But after watching him fight with Belal, I think his chances of winning are a lot better.&quot; [15:42 seconds into the interview]