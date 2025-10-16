  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev's hilarious reaction to seeing seven-foot-tall man enter his gym leaves fans reeling: "Now y’all know how Hasbullah feels"

Islam Makhachev's hilarious reaction to seeing seven-foot-tall man enter his gym leaves fans reeling: "Now y’all know how Hasbullah feels"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:39 GMT
Fans react to Islam Makhachev meeting a tall man. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Islam Makhachev meeting a tall man. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev recently caught the attention of fans with his surprising and humorous reaction upon meeting Nigerian basketball player Abiodun Adegoke.

Ad

Makhachev is currently preparing for his upcoming welterweight title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 next month. For the preparation of the bout, he is training in Dubai. Adegoke visited the training facility and met Makhachev and his teammates.

Makhachev seemed particularly taken aback upon meeting the towering Adegoke, who stands over seven feet tall.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @HappyPunch on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Now y’all know how Hasbullah feels 😬"

Others commented:

"Just uncomfortable laughing"
"Damn!. That height is intimidating"
"Man looked like a real-life giant"
"7-foot sparring partner in the house"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Islam Makhachev&#039;s meeting with Abiodun Adegoke. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fans' reaction to Islam Makhachev's meeting with Abiodun Adegoke. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

UFC veteran discusses Jack Della Maddalena's winning chances against Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena is fresh off a victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, where he won the welterweight championship. For his first title defense, Della Maddalena will face Islam Makhachev. According to UFC lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush, the Australian fighter will present a tough challenge for Makhachev at UFC 322.

Ad

In an interview with Submission Radio, Dariush shared his thoughts.

"I don't have a logical reason for it, but I just been thinking more about it. He's bigger, he's fast. It's not like he's a slow fighter. He's young. There's not a whole lot like in his game. [Jack Della Maddalena] showed a whole different game. I've seen his old fights. If I watched just his old fights and not watch his most recent fight with Belal, I would definitely be like, 'Okay, Makhachev has this fight.' But after watching him fight with Belal, I think his chances of winning are a lot better." [15:42 seconds into the interview]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications