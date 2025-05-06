Islam Makhachev's latest grappling footage leaves fans disheartened: "This man is nowhere near Khabib" 

Fans do not seem to be impressed by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s grappling pedigree, which was showcased in a recent clip.
Makhachev is rumoured to battle Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same, nor has the Dagestani fighter or his team seconded a bout with Topuria. 'La Leyenda', on the other hand, has revealed that his fight camp has begun, hinting towards a fight announcement soon.
Now, Makhachev was seen grappling in the gym. The viral clip was re-shared by Home of Fight on X.
Check out Islam Makhachev’s latest grappling footage below:
Fans were quick to chime in on the post above. A user not impressed by the UFC lightweight champion's grappling wrote:
"This man is nowhere near Khabib."
Another commented:
"Looks slow and stiff .. Topuria in 2"
Few others wrote:
"It's weird watching Islam in the bottom position. 😅"
"Getting outgrappled by a bum! Our glorious king Ilia will crush him in spectacular fashion."
"Topuria is gonna end this man's career"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev will not fight Ilia Topuria
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev will not lock horns with Ilia Topuria at the moment, as the Georgian-Spaniard is an unranked lightweight and therefore needs a big win to establish his stronghold.
In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen said:
"Islam is not going to fight Ilia Topuria, and it’s for one reason. Khabib himself said, ‘This is our problem with it, he has not proven, and when that proof comes, it can only go up and down, and if it goes down, we don’t need a win over a guy that’s down.’ So, come in and prove it."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below:
Previously, Sonnen also stated that if Topuria had become the BMF champion, the moment he knocked out Max Holloway, he could have fought Makhachev for the lightweight gold. However, without leverage, Topuria currently has nothing to lose and everything to gain against a bout with the Dagestani, for whom it’s a vice versa scenario.