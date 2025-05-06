Islam Makhachev's latest grappling footage leaves fans disheartened: "This man is nowhere near Khabib" 

Fans do not seem to be impressed by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s grappling pedigree, which was showcased in a recent clip.

Ad

Makhachev is rumoured to battle Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same, nor has the Dagestani fighter or his team seconded a bout with Topuria. 'La Leyenda', on the other hand, has revealed that his fight camp has begun, hinting towards a fight announcement soon.

Now, Makhachev was seen grappling in the gym. The viral clip was re-shared by Home of Fight on X.

Ad

Trending

Check out Islam Makhachev’s latest grappling footage below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to chime in on the post above. A user not impressed by the UFC lightweight champion's grappling wrote:

"This man is nowhere near Khabib."

Another commented:

"Looks slow and stiff .. Topuria in 2"

Few others wrote:

"It's weird watching Islam in the bottom position. 😅"

"Getting outgrappled by a bum! Our glorious king Ilia will crush him in spectacular fashion."

Ad

"Topuria is gonna end this man's career"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev will not fight Ilia Topuria

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev will not lock horns with Ilia Topuria at the moment, as the Georgian-Spaniard is an unranked lightweight and therefore needs a big win to establish his stronghold.

Ad

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen said:

"Islam is not going to fight Ilia Topuria, and it’s for one reason. Khabib himself said, ‘This is our problem with it, he has not proven, and when that proof comes, it can only go up and down, and if it goes down, we don’t need a win over a guy that’s down.’ So, come in and prove it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Ad

Previously, Sonnen also stated that if Topuria had become the BMF champion, the moment he knocked out Max Holloway, he could have fought Makhachev for the lightweight gold. However, without leverage, Topuria currently has nothing to lose and everything to gain against a bout with the Dagestani, for whom it’s a vice versa scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.