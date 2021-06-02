Islam Makhachev's manager believes the rising lightweight contender 'would be a nightmare' for Conor McGregor

Rizwan Magomedov believes that Conor McGregor can't compete with next-generation fighters like Islam Makhachev. Considered by many to be the heir apparent to Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominance, Makhachev is one of the rising lightweight prospects in the sport.

Both McGregor and Makhachev are on a mission to capture UFC gold and the possibility of a future bout between the two cannot be ruled out at the moment. While speaking to RT Sports MMA, Islam Makhachev's manager Rizwan Magomedov was asked to share his thoughts on the possibility of the UFC booking Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev for the title eliminator bout. Rizwan Magomedov said:

"He (Conor McGregor) is at that same stage of his career - an old fighter with a big name. We can easily call him that now - no title ambition anymore. He just cherrypicks fights for himself, looks for some beneficial and comfortable spots in terms of opposition while Islam is actually a nightmare for him. It would be interesting to see this fight. But he won't accept this fight, no way," As per RT Sport MMA transcription.

Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) is the biggest star in MMA history. However, the 32-year-old has not maintained competitive success since becoming the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion in 2016. Concerns about McGregor's motivation to compete against elite fighters have become a topic of debate since his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 rematch. The Irishman has lost two out of his last three fights in the UFC octagon since 2018. The only win in that period came against an aging Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev will return to the competition in July 2021

Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 rematch automatically set the stage for a trilogy fight. 'The Notorious' will complete the trilogy with Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10th. The result of the crucial trilogy fight will determine the next challenger for the lightweight title and McGregor's place among the top contenders of the UFC lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) made his way into the top ten of the lightweight division with a win over Drew Dober at UFC 259 in March 2021. He will return to the competition a week after the dust around Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 settles. Makhachev is set to take on No.14-ranked Thiago Moises (15-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 191 on July 17.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are competing in a potential title eliminator bout at UFC 264. Islam Makhachev will be ready to step inside the UFC octagon the very next weekend. Is it a sign that the UFC has Makhachev as a backup fighter if either McGregor or Poirier withdraw from their UFC 264 bout? Let us know in the comments.

