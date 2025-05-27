  • home icon
  • Islam Makhachev's manager takes swipe at Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes while hyping up UFC 316 fighter

Islam Makhachev's manager takes swipe at Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes while hyping up UFC 316 fighter

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 27, 2025 16:32 GMT
UFC 207 Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Amanda Nunes (left) and Ronda Rousey (right) were recently caught in the crosshairs of a prominent MMA manager who was hyping up one of his fighters competing for gold at UFC 316 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Islam Makhachev's manager is an active individual in the online MMA community and he recently fired off shots at names like Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena to support another client of his.

Abdelaziz also manages Kayla Harrison, who prepares to fight Pena at UFC 316 for the bantamweight title on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

With less than two weeks to go until Harrison and Pena get locked into the cage to do battle for the 135-pound crown, Abdelaziz is seemingly brimming with confidence that the words "and new" will echo through the arena.

In a message that saw him tout Harrison as being so far above the cream of the crop of women's MMA greats throughout history, Abdelaziz said:

"June 7, you can bring Ronda, Amanda, Julian [Julianna] at the same time they will all lose to @KaylaH she's different Bread."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

Islam Makhachev may retire within two fights according to teammate

Islam Makhachev has vacated his lightweight belt and is moving up to pursue welterweight gold against Jack Della Maddalena. But, one of Islam Makhachev's training partners thinks we may be seeing the final chapters of his story as a fighter play out.

On the Weighing In podcast, former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson was discussing the now-former lightweight champion attempting to become a two division UFC champion.

Thomson has a lot of history with Islam Makhachev, getting in regular work together at American Kickboxing Academy alongside the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov. When discussing what he foresees happening with the Russia native in the near future, Thomson stated:

"I think he'll defend it [the UFC welterweight title] one time [before retiring]. I also believe it's gonna probably be a Shavkat [Rakhmonov], maybe a Sean Brady. If Sean Brady gets past... Ian Garry, there's talk that they're scheduled to fight."
"If it ends up being an Ian Garry, I don't know if he'll do it. I think he'll probably just be like 'Okay I'm good.' I think he wants to fight guys that want to fight, not run around... He understands that the time is coming. He's somebody that doesn't want to take a bad loss. He wants to be able to go out on his own terms."
Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (57:30):

youtube-cover
