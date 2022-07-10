"He was just on a different level" - Josh Thomson gives prediction for fantasy matchup between prime Tony Ferguson and prime Max Holloway

Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson colliding in their respective primes is a fantasy matchup in anyone's estimation.

On the latest episode of Weighing In with Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy, the former Strikeforce lightweight world champion offered his take on this hypothetical clash at 155 pounds.

Responding to a fan question in regards to how Holloway versus Ferguson would play out, Thomson said:

"I would have went with Tony because Tony has a bigger body frame. And also Tony is somebody that would have I think just thrown him off a little bit with all of the funk. The push kicks up the middle, the long range stuff. I know Max is tall, long, and lanky for the weight class. The output is there."

Thompson also felt 'El Cucuy' had more power and greater versatility in his game than the Hawaiian:

"But I also think that when you talk about who has more power, Tony Ferguson has got more power. Tony Ferguson grappling wise is a little bit more crafty. Would have put things together a little bit differently. He would wrestle a little bit more too against Max... He was just on a different level and doing things that people weren't used to seeing."

Watch Tony Ferguson's highlights below:

Thomson mentioned that the thought was not because he had previously fought Ferguson and lost to him, a unanimous decision defeat in 2015.

'The Punk' just felt Ferguson was on a different level and was doing things people weren't used to seeing through his double-digit undefeated streak.

Watch the video below:

Max Holloway's lightweight efforts

Max Holloway captured the X1 lightweight championship before signing with the UFC in the early 2010s. So, the weight division is not unfamiliar to him. While mostly a career featherweight, 'Blessed' did have some earlier career bouts at 155lbs and also competed for a UFC interim title in the weight category.

Max Holloway's most recent fighting foray at lightweight took place against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. In April 2019, he lost an interim lightweight title bout via unanimous decision in what ended up garnering Fight of the Night honors.

Watch Poirier vs. Holloway below:

Since that title bid, 'Blessed' has solely plied his trade at 145 pounds, with mixed results. Holloway has put together a 3-3 record with wins over Frankie Edgar, Calvin Kattar, and Yair Rodriguez and all three defeats coming to reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far