Conor McGregor urged to have at least one tune-up fight, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson play matchmaker for the Irishman - "Just get yourself back into the win column"

Both John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe that Conor McGregor is in urgent need of just one good fight to mark his comeback into the promotion.

While appearing in a recent clip on WEIGHING INTRA, hosts John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discussed a variety of topics. These included UFC strawweight champ Carla Esparza's potential next opponent and Greg Hardy going to boxing, and many more.

The two also discussed Conor McGregor's return to the promotion at one point in the video. Both McCarthy and 'The Punk' expressed their belief that the Irishman only needs one good match to return to winning ways and cement his prowess in the sport.

Giving his take on the UFC superstar's return, Thomson had this to say:

"John, I don't know if he needs three [fights], I think he needs only one or two... I mean, like the guy makes a ton of money... in millions...I think one or maybe two, but I would say one. Give me [Conor McGregor] one maybe, that's all I need."

Adding on to his take, co-host McCarthy also believes the same. He claimed that the 'Notorious' needed a comeback fight similar to his contest at UFC 246, against Donald Cerrone. He also stated that McGregor should concentrate on returning to winning ways by putting on a strong performance.

"I think Conor needs a fight to come back on. Same as he had the fight with Donald Cerrone and looked really great coming back. He needs that kind of fight. Just get yourself back into the win column. Get yourself back into feeling good about walking to that octagon. Having a good performance, coming out."

You can check out the two discussions on Conor McGregor in the clip below:

Dana White recently disclosed a potential opponent for Conor Mcgregor upon his return

UFC President Dana White recently revealed a potential opponent for Conor McGregor's octagon comeback fight in an interview with TMZ Sports.

White expressed interest in a fight between Michael Chandler and the Irishman. The UFC president also stated that this fight made sense given Chandler's (ranked #5) and McGregor's (ranked #8) current division rankings.

However, White did not provide any confirmation for the same. Speaking about the possibility of a Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight, the UFC president stated:

"I really like [Michael] Chandler vs. Conor [McGregor] after Chandler's last fight. There's plenty of fights to make. I don't know if that's the one but we'll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back... I'm just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor's ranked No.8, he's ranked No. 5 - it makes a lot of sense right now."

You can check out Dana White's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered a brutal lower tibia fracture in his left leg and has been out of the octagon ever since. Meanwhile, 'Iron' recently secured a phenomenal win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 via a vicious second-round knockout.

A fight between 'The Notorious' and Chandler is bound to be explosive, especially given that 'Iron' recently challenged McGregor to a fight and the Irishman is looking for a comeback match.

If the fight does materialize, it would be something fans would be salivating for. At the moment though, McGregor may need to focus on Chandler.

