'The hip, the bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone!' - When Conor McGregor dissected his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone

Following his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor dissected his incredible performance on the night.

UFC 246 marked the octagon return of 'The Notorious One' after two years away. His previous outing was an unsuccessful title challenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018. Conor McGregor sent the crowd into a frenzy when he spectacularly TKO'd Donald Cerrone within just 40 seconds of the very first round.

Following the win, McGregor took to Instagram to talk about his win in detail. Conor McGregor proudly spoke about how he used the full range of his limbs and bone joints to stun Cerrone with strikes he didn't see coming at all. He explained how he used his 'hip bone, the bone of the clavicle, and the collar bone' to increase his striking arsenal as well as inflict irreversible damage on his opponent.

Conor McGregor also shared some unusual tips for upcoming fighters in the same post.

Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots. Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone. The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both). A lovely array. That will be all kids now take down your notes and your homework tonight is... enter a cold bath.

As cold as it possibly is, you do not need ice. Get in the water and then dip your head under fully and until you need to come up for air. Repeat this over and over until you can stay under for 2 minutes fully. Then Get out. Look at yourself in the mirror, And give yourself two full clatters into the teeth. You silly novices, back to bed. Just kidding.

Respect to all the students of the game. Always remember that if it moves, you are focused on the wrong thing. Stay ready, and most importantly, stay in school.

Conor McGregor must draw inspiration from his past wins for his upcoming trilogy fight

Conor McGregor has to now draw inspiration from the performance against Cerrone for his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. In his most recent octagon outing, McGregor got knocked out for the first time in his career by the Louisiana native. The Irishman must defeat Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight to stay relevant in the title picture of the stacked lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier predicts the Conor McGregor trilogy fight to be completely different than the first two meetings 🔮 pic.twitter.com/uUoFSb1iug — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2021

Do you think the Irishman has what it takes to redeem himself against Poirier? Sound off in the comments section.