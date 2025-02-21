  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev's manager urges Ilia Topuria to prove lightweight status against Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier: "We already gave chances"

Islam Makhachev's manager urges Ilia Topuria to prove lightweight status against Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier: "We already gave chances"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:07 GMT
islam
Islam Makhachev's (left) manager slows down Ilia Topuria (right) talk with stipulation [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter, and @UFCEspanol via X/Twitter]

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria may not happen as quickly as anticipated, at least if the UFC lightweight champion's manager is to be believed. Rizvan Magomedov, who represents the Dagestani star, recently took to X/Twitter to dismiss the idea that Topuria will fight for the 155-pound belt next.

Ad

Instead, Magomedov urged the Spaniard, who recently vacated his featherweight title, to prove himself at lightweight by defeating one of two notable names. The first option proposed was Charles Oliveira, a former lightweight champion. The second was Dustin Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion.

"Topuria vs Dustin/Charles contender fight, to prove he's legit lightweight. So we don't have to defeat another 'small featherweight.' We need big fight that make sense for everyone. We already gave chances to featherweight champ that was reigning for long time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Magomedov's argument is a sensible one, as much of the criticism Makhachev has faced as a champion is that he has defended it against former featherweights. Some of his detractors rank him lower than his usual pound-for-pound standing for that very reason.

To curb that, Magomedov hopes for Topuria to first legitimize himself at lightweight. For now, Makhachev is without a compelling challenger at lightweight, as ex-UFC 311 opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, withdrew from the bout with just 24 hours left due to a back injury.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White has been adamant that he will not grant an immediate title shot to Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, Oliveira may still need to score another win after beating Michael Chandler to bounce back from his own split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan.

Ilia Topuria ramped up his callouts of Islam Makhachev after UFC 311

At UFC 311, Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, who was previously scheduled to face Beneil Dariush on the same card. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he was in over his head, losing via first-round submission, which drew Ilia Topuria's attention.

Ad
"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you. If I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. Se you soon"

The Spaniard's tweet drew initial attention, but the UFC itself has yet to comment on the potentiial matchup. However, now that Topuria has vacated his featherweight belt after recently defending it against Max Holloway, there seems to be just one fight on his mind.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी