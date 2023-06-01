Islam Makhachev is currently without a next opponent, but all signs point to the lightweight champion making an appearance at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this year.

Makhachev's longtime coach, Javier Mendez, has now shared who he would like his fighter to face later this year. The head coach of American Kickboxing Academy's preferred opponent for Makhachev is Beneil Dariush.

Dariush is set to take on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289 next weekend, the man whom Islam Makhachev defeated to claim the title. A victory for Dariush will almost certainly result in him fighting for the lightweight crown next, something that appears to excite Javier Mendez.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Mendez said this:

"I'm assuming based on the Abu Dhabi situation that we will be fighting there. I just don't know who. In a perfect world, for me, I would like Beneil [Dariush]. I would want, somehow or another for him to beat Oliveira and get in that situation where he fights Islam because even though this is more entertainment, I like the sportsman situation. And I think Beneil, based on who he beat and how he beat them, that I think that he should get the next title shot."

Watch the interview below from 7:35:

Beneil Dariush discusses possibly facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Beneil Dariush is the only lightweight ranked inside the top five of the division that has not yet fought for the title. Dariush is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, and a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 next weekend will all but confirm his status as the next title challenger.

Many believe that Dariush will provide Islam Makhachev with a unique set of problems. As a World No-Gi and and Pan American Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion at various belts, Dariush is more than competant on the ground. He should provide Makhachev with a stiff test in the grappling department.

Ahead of a potential clash with the lightweight champion at UFC 294, Beneil Dariush said the following to MMA Junkie:

"People will send me, you know, short clips of him [Makhachev] saying that he thinks I’m gonna win the fight [against Oliveira], and things like that. It’s great. It’s building the fight right now, right?... So, Lord willing, I beat Charles and we make the move back to Abu Dhabi and we have that fight [with Makhachev] in Abu Dhabi."

Watch the interview below:

