  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev's superiority over Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed by lightweight champ's coach while discussing potential fight against Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev's superiority over Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed by lightweight champ's coach while discussing potential fight against Justin Gaethje

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 10, 2025 14:24 GMT
Javier Mendez speaks discusses the differences between Justin Gaethje (middle) potentially fighting Islam Makhachev (left) and his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Image courtesy: Getty]
Javier Mendez discusses the differences between Justin Gaethje (middle) potentially fighting Islam Makhachev (left) and his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA coach Javier Mendez recently drew comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov while discussing a potential title clash between the former and Justin Gaethje.

Ad

Mendez recently sat down for a conversation on Submission Radio and was asked whether, according to him, a fight between Makhachev and Gaethje would turn out to be similar to the one 'The Highlight' had against Nurmagomedov.

Mendez responded by saying:

"[Makhachev vs. Gaethje] definitely, in my opinion, would play out differently [than Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje] because they're not the same fighter. Islam is more well-rounded than Khabib ever was. So, Islam is at the point where he's pound-for-pound number one because he's well-rounded in all the areas. Khabib was not as well-rounded as Islam is in the striking. His attributes was the ground and he submission and how he can smother you an just make you feel like you're trapped and can never get out... [Islam's] got a different type of game... It's different. They're not the same fighter at all... Islam, he can do it all. He can stand with them. He can take them down. He can do anything."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (3:05):

youtube-cover
Ad

Gaethje fought Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and suffered a submission loss in the second round.

Justin Gaethje plans to continue training after UFC 313 to get possible title shot against Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje recently competed at UFC 313, where he took on Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. 'The Highlight' outclassed his opponent and took home a unanimous decision victory.

Ad

Gaethje's win at UFC 313 has put him back in contention for a possible title shot. In his post-fight press conference, the former 'BMF' champion stated that he wished to continue training so that he could be ready for a possible matchup against champion Islam Makhachev:

"I want to fight for the belt, obviously. It's a much different matchup than I just had. They tried to give me a donut, I took a bite, but I've gotta get back to running if I'm gonna fight Makhachev."
Ad

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:40):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी