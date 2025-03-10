Islam Makhachev's superiority over Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed by lightweight champ's coach while discussing potential fight against Justin Gaethje

MMA coach Javier Mendez recently drew comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov while discussing a potential title clash between the former and Justin Gaethje.

Mendez recently sat down for a conversation on Submission Radio and was asked whether, according to him, a fight between Makhachev and Gaethje would turn out to be similar to the one 'The Highlight' had against Nurmagomedov.

Mendez responded by saying:

"[Makhachev vs. Gaethje] definitely, in my opinion, would play out differently [than Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje] because they're not the same fighter. Islam is more well-rounded than Khabib ever was. So, Islam is at the point where he's pound-for-pound number one because he's well-rounded in all the areas. Khabib was not as well-rounded as Islam is in the striking. His attributes was the ground and he submission and how he can smother you an just make you feel like you're trapped and can never get out... [Islam's] got a different type of game... It's different. They're not the same fighter at all... Islam, he can do it all. He can stand with them. He can take them down. He can do anything."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (3:05):

Gaethje fought Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and suffered a submission loss in the second round.

Justin Gaethje plans to continue training after UFC 313 to get possible title shot against Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje recently competed at UFC 313, where he took on Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. 'The Highlight' outclassed his opponent and took home a unanimous decision victory.

Gaethje's win at UFC 313 has put him back in contention for a possible title shot. In his post-fight press conference, the former 'BMF' champion stated that he wished to continue training so that he could be ready for a possible matchup against champion Islam Makhachev:

"I want to fight for the belt, obviously. It's a much different matchup than I just had. They tried to give me a donut, I took a bite, but I've gotta get back to running if I'm gonna fight Makhachev."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:40):

