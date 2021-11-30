"He fight with everyone" - Rafael Fiziev explains why he believes Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot ahead of Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev has been on an impressive tear for the past few years and is firmly in title contention.

His most recent win came against Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. He submitted 'The Hangman' in the first round with a brutal kimura.

Fans and fighters alike have taken notice of Makhachev's success, including rising lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev.

In a recent interview with MMA News, Fiziev shared his opinion on Makhachev's claim to a title shot. He said:

“I think that Islam Makhachev, he really deserve this fight, a title fight, because of how many fights he win [in his] streak. He fight with everyone, he not choose opponent. He fight with everyone and he just want to fight.”

Watch MMA News' full interview with Rafael Fiziev below:

The Dagestani has a record of 21-1 and is on a nine-fight win streak. Given his incredible form, handing the 32-year-old a title fight does not seem very far-fetched.

However, former interim champion Justin Gaethje believes he is next in line for a shot at divisional gold. Gaethje has been chomping at the bit to get another opportunity since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' controlled 'The Highlight' before finishing him via triangle choke in the second round.

The 33-year-old rebounded from the loss by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 268 earlier this month. Gaethje has now set his sights on the winner of the upcoming title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev is expected to fight Beneil Dariush in February

Islam Makhachev seemingly has his next fight lined up against No.6-ranked Beneil Dariush. Both fighters are on impressive winning streaks, which makes this fight even more exciting.

Their main event clash, which is expected to headline the February 26 UFC Fight Night card, will likely serve as a title eliminator.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) vs. Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. https://t.co/xETKmx8l27

Both fighters have similar accolades, with Dariush having a slight advantage on the feet. The Iranian-American has knocked out five of his UFC opponents, while Makhachev has only been able to shut the lights off for three.

On the ground, however, both contenders have very impressive repertoires. However, Makhachev may have an advantage when it comes to ending the figh there. He has submitted 10 opponents, compared to eight for Dariush. The 32-year-old has also been submitted once, while Makhachev has never tapped.

