Islam Makhachev’s welterweight move gets reality check with Conor McGregor comparison

Islam Makhachev has officially vacated the UFC lightweight title, with the now-former champion eager to fulfill his dreams of becoming a two-division world champion. He will move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena, who recently won the title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

The Dagestani fighter was known to cut an immense amount of weight to make the 155-pound lightweight championship limit. Many have predicted that his move to 170 pounds will only favor his performances going forward.

Dan Hardy, however, believes it may have an adverse effect on the aspiring double-champion. Hardy, a former UFC title challenger and current Head of Fighter Operations for the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) Europe, was interviewed by Submission Radio following UFC 315.

The Brit discussed Makhachev's decision to move to welterweight and referenced Conor McGregor, who won both the featherweight and lightweight titles as well as having fought in the welterweight division.

Hardy said this:

"I just wonder what Makhachev would look like as a welterweight. It is a big step-up from one weight class to another. He is big for [lightweight]... McGregor's a good example of when you kind of shift through gears in weight classes. It changes the way that you move. It also changes your kind of tone and your attitude. McGregor as a featherweight was feral and lean on the scales. But by the time he got to welterweight he was rubbing his belly and laughing. It was a different kind of energy."

'The Outlaw' continued:

"I'm not saying that would be Makhachev, of course. But sometimes the discipline he would have to get down to 155 [pounds], and the extra conditioning he would do is part of what makes him so formidable. I wonder if moving up to welterweight and giving himself that extra 15 pounds to kind of just be... It might actually impede him in a five-round fight."

Catch Dan Hardy discussing Islam Makhachev below (2:50):

Islam Makhachev sends Jack Della Maddalena a stern warning ahead of their bout

Jack Della Maddalena has welcomed the challenge of former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Following the Australian's title win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10, he stated that he would get Makhachev back for Alexander Volkanovski.

Della Maddalena's reference was to the two defeats that Volkanovski suffered against Makhachev. Following the new-champion's comment, the Dagestani fighter took to X to share a message with his expected opponent, writing this:

"You are not Volk. I will show you different level, keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

