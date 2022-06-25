Islam Makhachev sends cold warning to Demian Maia about betting against him

Islam Makhachev gave Demian Maia some sound advice to not bet against him in a potential pairing with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The Russian fighter shared a tweet of Maia’s quote about betting his money on Charles Oliveira in a potential matchup. Makhachev stated that he knows an individual who lost his house by betting on Dan Hooker in their UFC 267 encounter. A bout that he won by submitting his opponent with a Kimura in the first round.

Islam Makhachev posted on Twitter:

“I remember the guy who bet his house and lost in my fight vs Hooker. Don’t do the same mistake @demianmaia save your money 😁”

This potential matchup could serve as a UFC lightweight title fight since the Brazilian was stripped of a title at UFC 274 due to missing weight by 0.5 lbs. For now, a title picture features Oliveira as the No.1-ranked challenger who will fight for the vacated belt against an opponent to be announced in the future. Islam Makhachev is a potential opponent for the Brazilian as he currently rides a ten-fight winning streak.

Islam Makhachev has been calling out Charles Oliveira for some time now

The Russian fighter has been campaigning for an encounter with ‘do Bronx’ for some time now and was backed by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is also his mentor. Both the fighters have been calling for a match in Abu Dhabi in October:

“@danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.”

Makhachev posted the following tweet right after Charles Oliveira’s submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274:

“Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274”

Interestingly enough, the Russian was calling out Oliveira for a showdown in Abu Dhabi way back in 2019. He reposted his old call-out Tweet as well:

“Keep calling out Charles since 2019😀 but all of them scared even pronounce my name.”

The Brazilian defeated Nick Lentz by TKO at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Lee in 2019.

