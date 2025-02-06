Islam Makhachev shares hilarious reaction to Usman Nurmagomedov’s link up with soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan game

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had a hilarious reaction to Usman Nurmagomedov meeting soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the AC Milan game. For context, Usman Nurmagomedov attended the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia between AC Milan and AS Roma at the San Siro stadium.

Nurmagomedov met with Ibrahimovic, who was seen handing the Bellator lightweight champion a jersey at the venue. The Daegstani also met Portuguese left winger Rafael Leão.

After the match, which saw AC Milan win with a 3-1 scoreline, Nurmagomedov posted on Instagram, congratulating the victors of the night:

"Congratulations to @acmilan on a brilliant 3-1 victory! A fantastic game"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's post below:

Trending

The post caught the attention of Makhachev who is Usman's longtime friend and teammate. He then shared the post on his story, with a hilarious reaction:

“They know how to wave their legs.”

Check out Islam Makhachev's reaction below:

Islam Makhachev's reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ Islam_Makhachev on Instagram]

When Islam Makhachev congratulated Usman Nurmagomedov

After successfully defending his strap against Renato Moicano with a first-round submission win at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev headed to Dubai to witness Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov in person.

Makhachev watched the aforementioned bout from cageside along with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez. The Bellator lightweight champ won a hard-fought bout via a majority decision.

After the event, Makhachev congratulated Nurmagomedov on social media, with an Instagram post, captioned:

'It was amazing fight And crazy experience Congrats Champ @usman_nurmagomedov."

Check out Makhachev's post below:

'The Eagle' also congratulated Usman on Instagram after the successful title defense at PFL Dubai, with a post captioned:

"Congratulations Brother @usman_nurmagomedov on another successful title defense, you have done a great job in the big arena...You're going to show the world a lot of mixed martial arts and you're only disperse and you still continue to learn and get stronger with each fight. Keep working harder, the further - the harder your opponents will be 👊."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.