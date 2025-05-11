Islam Makhachev shares huge announcement on next move after Belal Muhammad’s collapse at UFC 315

Islam Makhachev was firmly fixed on the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena on May 10. The bout was contested for the welterweight title, and the result of the bout would define who Makhachev competed against next.
The Dagestani fighter has been eager to compete for the welterweight title for over a year, but his friendship with part-time teammate Muhammad put his double-champion aspirations on hold. But with Della Maddalena's title win, the lightweight champion will now travel to 170 pounds and challenge for the belt.
Following UFC 315, the 33-year old took to X to share an announcement with fans about his next fight. He wrote this:
"Time to become a double champ #InshaAllah Let's go"
Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:
Depending on the result of Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, the Dagestani fighter would have either moved divisions or remained at lightweight and faced Ilia Topuria. 'El Matador' will be competing at UFC 317 on June 28 as part of International Fight Week. It seems that Topuria will not be facing Makhachev any longer. Instead, the former featherweight champion will likely face Charles Oliveira.
But Makhachev stated that he will not be vacating the 155-pound title in order to move to welterweight, meaning that Topuria and Oliveira could compete for an interim lightweight title.
Following the Australian's title win over Muhammad, he was asked to share his thoughts on potentially facing the lightweight champion next. He said this:
"I think it's a beautiful challenge. He's pound-for-pound number one. I'm gonna get him back for [Alexander Volkanovski]."
Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments on facing Islam Makhachev below: