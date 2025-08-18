Islam Makhachev shares three-word reaction as Aaron Pico issues statement after vicious UFC 319 KO loss

Aaron Pico recently released a statement following his devastating loss at UFC 319, prompting a response from Islam Makhachev. The former lightweight kingpin extended his support for Pico, who is eyeing a strong return.Earlier this year, Pico signed with the UFC and was expected to make his octagon debut against undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev at the promotion's Fight Night card last month in Abu Dhabi. However, Evloev withdrew from the bout, forcing the former Bellator star to take on another unbeaten 145-pound fighter Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319 on Saturday.At the 1:41 mark of the opening round, Murphy landed a vicious spinning back elbow, which dropped Pico unconscious on the canvas. The Brit's impressive knockout victory stunned everyone present at the United Center in Chicago. Following his loss, the 28-year-old resorted to social media and issued a statement, writing:''Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over. @ufc'' View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMakhachev offered his support in the comments section, writing:''Head up champ''Screenshot of Islam Makhachev's comment under Aaron Pico's Instagram postAs for Makhachev, he is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event of the UFC 322 pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in November.Islam Makhachev's former rival offers advice to Aaron PicoIslam Makhachev's opponent in the past Dustin Poirier shared his opinion of Aaron Pico's performance following his opening-round knockout loss against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.During the post-fight show, Poirier said that Pico should take time inside the cage studying his opponent before rushing out guns blazing:''He’s all in when he fights. When he’s coming in to throw these combinations, he’s sharp, but he’s explosive...So, I would like to see a little middle ground, him filling out the shots, setting them up, being a little bit more patient because he has the skills and he believes in it. That’s why he’s going forward like he does. But you have to set it up against this caliber of fighter. You can’t just rush in there, jump in there, throwing 100% every punch. You have to make them guess. You have to set traps. You have to make them, make mistakes, then put them away.''