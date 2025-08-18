  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev shares three-word reaction as Aaron Pico issues statement after vicious UFC 319 KO loss

Islam Makhachev shares three-word reaction as Aaron Pico issues statement after vicious UFC 319 KO loss

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 18, 2025 05:22 GMT
Islam Makhachev (left) reacts to Aaron Pico
Islam Makhachev (left) reacts to Aaron Pico's (right) loss at UFC 319. [Images courtesy: @islam_makhachev and @ufc on Instagram]

Aaron Pico recently released a statement following his devastating loss at UFC 319, prompting a response from Islam Makhachev. The former lightweight kingpin extended his support for Pico, who is eyeing a strong return.

Ad

Earlier this year, Pico signed with the UFC and was expected to make his octagon debut against undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev at the promotion's Fight Night card last month in Abu Dhabi. However, Evloev withdrew from the bout, forcing the former Bellator star to take on another unbeaten 145-pound fighter Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319 on Saturday.

At the 1:41 mark of the opening round, Murphy landed a vicious spinning back elbow, which dropped Pico unconscious on the canvas. The Brit's impressive knockout victory stunned everyone present at the United Center in Chicago. Following his loss, the 28-year-old resorted to social media and issued a statement, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over. @ufc''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Makhachev offered his support in the comments section, writing:

''Head up champ''
Screenshot of Islam Makhachev&#039;s comment under Aaron Pico&#039;s Instagram post
Screenshot of Islam Makhachev's comment under Aaron Pico's Instagram post

As for Makhachev, he is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event of the UFC 322 pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in November.

Ad

Islam Makhachev's former rival offers advice to Aaron Pico

Islam Makhachev's opponent in the past Dustin Poirier shared his opinion of Aaron Pico's performance following his opening-round knockout loss against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

During the post-fight show, Poirier said that Pico should take time inside the cage studying his opponent before rushing out guns blazing:

''He’s all in when he fights. When he’s coming in to throw these combinations, he’s sharp, but he’s explosive...So, I would like to see a little middle ground, him filling out the shots, setting them up, being a little bit more patient because he has the skills and he believes in it. That’s why he’s going forward like he does. But you have to set it up against this caliber of fighter. You can’t just rush in there, jump in there, throwing 100% every punch. You have to make them guess. You have to set traps. You have to make them, make mistakes, then put them away.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...