Islam Makhachev shoots down Dustin Poirier's rematch request in search of "new" targets

Islam Makhachev was able to defend his lightweight title for the third time as he defeated Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission at UFC 302 last month. 'The Diamond' recently revealed that he is interested in a rematch following the suspension of Arman Tsarukyan - who appeared to be next in line for a title shot.

The No.4-ranked lightweight took to X, stating:

"If arman can't fight let's go again @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Makhachev responded by rejecting the opportunity:

"No thanks"

Makhachev noted that he needs to fight new opponents:

"I need new 🎯"

Despite picking up a fifth-round finish, Makhachev's bout with Poirier was much closer than many expected. While he was reportedly unable to grapple for two and a half weeks leading up to the bout, the No.4-ranked lightweight was able to stuff 11 of the champion's 16 takedown attempts.

Both fighters have shown plenty of respect to one another following the bout, however, an immediate rematch is highly unlikely as many questioned whether Poirier deserved the title opportunity to begin with. Following the suspension of Tsarukyan - and with Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje coming off of losses - it is unclear who will receive the next opportunity to challenge Makhachev.

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered Islam Makhachev bout

Michael Chandler has not competed in over a year and a half, last entering the octagon when he lost to Dustin Poirier via third-round submission at UFC 281 in November 2022. 'Iron' has spent much of that time awaiting a bout with Conor McGregor, which had appeared set for UFC 303 before being canceled just two weeks prior.

The No.6-ranked lightweight recently claimed that he has been offered a title opportunity against Islam Makhachev, tweeting:

"I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306"

Chandler later responded to Makhachev's tweet about needing new targets and claimed:

"I’ve been 🎯 your ass for 8 years…good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA"

It is hard to make a case that Chandler, who is coming off of a loss and will have been inactive for nearly two years by the time UFC 308 takes place, deserves a title opportunity. With no clear contender in the lightweight division - and 'Iron' sitting out for so long awaiting a planned fight - the promotion could look to reward him for his patience if McGregor is not ready to return.

