Islam Makhachev shows unwavering focus ahead of UFC 322 showdown with Jack Della Maddalena

This Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden, Islam Makhachev will make his bid to become a two-division champion as he takes on welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. Suffice it to say, the Dagestani is laser-focused in his preparations.A recent Instagram story by Umar Nurmagomedov shows Makhachev confessing that he was feeling tired while golving up for a training session. However, when the bantamweight urges him to take a moment to rest, Makhachev proclaims:&quot;November 16, I'll rest.&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:The prevailing sentiment in the 33-year-old's camp is that the upcoming fight will be tough, with his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov calling Maddalena the hardest test of Makhachev's career so far.Makhachev is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA wrestlers of all time. His proficient sambo skills have aided him in making light work of even gifted grapplers like Charles Oliveira.Coming into UFC 322, most believe that wrestling would be the former lightweight champion's path to victory. However, things might not be that simple.While Maddalena is primarily a striker, he has shown great takedown defense in the past, especially in his title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad, during which he was largely able to stuff most of 'Remember the Name's' level change attempts.Regardless, Makhachev has opened as a -200 favorite for the fight, according to Odds Shark, with the Australian as a +170 underdog.Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is a bigger threat to Islam Makhachev than Ilia TopuriaDespite the overwhelming interest in a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is convinced Jack Della Maddalena is a greater threat to his protégé.During a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, 'The Eagle' highlighted that the Australian's bigger size and frame, coupled with his grappling defense, make him a tougher fight than 'El Matador':&quot;I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam's career. That's my opinion, not Charles, no one else. [Not even Ilia, because] Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. He is twice as big, taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good, and in grappling, he scrambles really well... I'd be more concerned and am more concerned about Maddalena.&quot;