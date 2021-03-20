"Don't try to run away now" - Islam Makhachev still keen on fighting Rafael dos Anjos but Brazilian interested in locking horns with former interim champion instead

While Islam Makhachev is keen on throwing down with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, the latter seems more interested in a fight against Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje took to Twitter to express his disbelief over Charles Oliveira replacing him in the UFC lightweight title fight against Michael Chandler. According to Gaethje, he was almost booked to fight Chandler on May 15.

RDA responded by asking Gaethje to wait for him to recover from a sports hernia surgery so they can fight.

Wait for me .Will be a pleasure. https://t.co/UqqH6BdfoX — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 20, 2021

RDA's comments didn't sit well with Islam Makhachev, who replied by asking RDA to stop running away from a potential fight with him. Makhachev further claimed that the date for his potential fight against RDA has been fixed.

@RdosAnjosMMA we have a date already. Do not try to run away now https://t.co/Cof98leViu — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 20, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev were initially scheduled to fight back in October last year. The bout never came to fruition due to dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, both fighters have moved on from the matchup. Makhachev recently fought and defeated Drew Dober at UFC 259.

Why isn't Rafael dos Anjos keen on fighting Islam Makhachev?

Following the win against Dober, Islam Makhachev once again called out Rafael dos Anjos, claiming that he wants to settle their unfinished business. The Brazilian took to Twitter to accept Makhachev's challenge, but only on the fulfillment of one condition. RDA wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to guarantee that he will run it back with him if the Brazilian manages to beat Islam Makhachev.

Hey @RdosAnjosMMA if you don’t like all this hype around me, let’s finish our business in July @ufc — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2021

When I had the belt I asked Ali who was my manager at the time for a rematch with Khabib but Ali always protected his friend and kept him alway from me. I have no problem to fight @MAKHACHEVMMA but if his team believes in him so much I need @TeamKhabib word he will fight me next. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 14, 2021

That condition will likely never be fulfilled as both Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov have announced that The Eagle is officially retired and won't compete again. Nurmagomedov's retirement could be the reason why dos Anjos has chosen to snub Makhachev and is looking to fight Gaethje instead.