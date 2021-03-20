"Don't try to run away now" - Islam Makhachev still keen on fighting Rafael dos Anjos but Brazilian interested in locking horns with former interim champion instead

While Islam Makhachev is keen on throwing down with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, the latter seems more interested in a fight against Justin Gaethje.
Justin Gaethje took to Twitter to express his disbelief over Charles Oliveira replacing him in the UFC lightweight title fight against Michael Chandler. According to Gaethje, he was almost booked to fight Chandler on May 15.
RDA responded by asking Gaethje to wait for him to recover from a sports hernia surgery so they can fight.
RDA's comments didn't sit well with Islam Makhachev, who replied by asking RDA to stop running away from a potential fight with him. Makhachev further claimed that the date for his potential fight against RDA has been fixed.
Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev were initially scheduled to fight back in October last year. The bout never came to fruition due to dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, both fighters have moved on from the matchup. Makhachev recently fought and defeated Drew Dober at UFC 259.
Why isn't Rafael dos Anjos keen on fighting Islam Makhachev?
Following the win against Dober, Islam Makhachev once again called out Rafael dos Anjos, claiming that he wants to settle their unfinished business. The Brazilian took to Twitter to accept Makhachev's challenge, but only on the fulfillment of one condition. RDA wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to guarantee that he will run it back with him if the Brazilian manages to beat Islam Makhachev.
That condition will likely never be fulfilled as both Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov have announced that The Eagle is officially retired and won't compete again. Nurmagomedov's retirement could be the reason why dos Anjos has chosen to snub Makhachev and is looking to fight Gaethje instead.